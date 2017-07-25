Hartwood Acres gears up for busy August of shows, activities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hartwood Acres Park, located in Hampton and Indiana townships, has the end of summer covered with concerts, themed-parties and mansion/estate tours.

Some events are free, courtesy of Allegheny County, but and others are offered by Hartwood Mansion itself, requiring a ticket. Free or not, they're quite popular, according to Patti Benaglio, manager at the Hartwood Mansion.

“It's a very awesome and peaceful place,” said Benaglio.

The estate covers 629 acres, with stables and pavilion. Tours of the Tudor-style mansion include an upcoming Exploring the Stable Complex on Aug. 1. These were built prior to the home as the owners, John and Mary Flinn Lawrence, were fond of equestrianism, said Benaglio.

The cost for the stable tour is $4 for county residents and $6 for nonresidents.

The mansion was erected in 1929 and purchased by the county in 1969.

Other pay events include a Highlander Happening on Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., which incorporates the theme from the “Outlander” television series. A tea event includes a dance demonstration, French dress, and photo opportunities with life-size cutouts from the series.

“It's going to be very French-like,” she said.

Those coming to the event are obviously encouraged to dress for the theme. The cost is $33 for residents and $41 for nonresidents.

The Fairies and Other Flying Creatures will be at Hartwood's Grand Pavilion on Aug. 20. Children ages 4 and older will enjoy a naturalist leading nature- and fairy-themed activities. The event is held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and tickets cost $12 for residents and $15 for non-residents.

Visitors are welcome to tour the park free of charge throughout the year; mansion tours must be guided, said Toni Hoffman, event coordinator for the mansion.

For a guided nature tour, there will be a hike on Sunday, Aug. 13, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.,

The 2017 Allegheny County Summer Concert Series at Hartwood provides free entertainment every Sunday. according to Bill Deasy, special events manager.

“We really try to get something for everybody,” said Deasy. “It's really cool how diverse the concerts are.”

The concert series have remained popular over the years at Hartwood and since it's outdoors there is a lot of space to move. But for highly anticipated acts, it's best to come early for good parking, Deasy said.

The rest of Sunday's upcoming free concerts include ConFunk Shun with Funky Fly Project on July 30.

Deasy said they also do their best to include local musicians, such as those Pittsburgh-based favorites on Aug. 6 for the Nick's Fat City reunion event where the Gathering Field and Brownie Mary will perform.

Other upcoming performance are an Aug.13 jazz show with Grammy-winner Larry Carlton and guests Don Aliquo Sr. & Jr., the Pittsburgh Ballet Theater on Aug. 20 and Broadway star Billy Porter on Aug. 27.

The end of summer will be celebrated with the 18th annual Allegheny Music Festival on Sept. 3, with Pittsburgh superstars Rusted Root. The event , which benefits the county Department of Human Resources, seeks a $20 per car donation per car.

This has been a really successful season for the free concerts.

“It's been one of our best summers yet,” said Deasy.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.