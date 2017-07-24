Hampton music, pool event to raise money for new trail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fundraising for an anticipated one-mile loop around the Hampton Township Community Center is underway and the community association will host its first-ever band and pool party on Aug. 18.

The event will include the band, Antz Marching, and access to the community pool, according to Laurie Christy, a board member. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Grubbs Pavilion and the band is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m.

Antz Marching is a cover band of the Dave Matthews Band, and should appeal to several age groups, said Christy.

“We just think it will be a great way to end the summer with a pool party and festive music,” said Christy, of Hampton.

The donation is $10 per person and $25 per family.

The money raised will help pay for a 10-foot-wide loop trail for biking, walking or jogging, according to Susan Bernet, township assistant manager, with the cost estimated at $150,000.

The township is pursuing a Growing Greener Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which will match half of the trail cost. Hampton, however, must first raise its funds — about $75,000 — Bernet said.

“I think it would be great to have this walking trail,” said Christy. “It's multi-generational.”

The pool party is a BYOB affair and those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

HCA board membe Danielle Bigante said two members of Antz Marching are from Hampton and the group is charging Hampton less than its going rate.

Bigante's daughters and their friends recently did a fundraising lemonade stand for the trail and a local animal shelter. The girls, in grades four through seven, raised $67 for the trail.

In the case of bad weather, the HCA will notify via township website if the event has to be cancelled by 4 p.m. that day.

For more information, email HamptonCommunityAssociation@gmail.com.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.