Hampton/Shaler

Mini golf course in works at Pine Creek Golf Center in Hampton

Natalie Beneviat | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Building a miniature golf course

Updated 1 hour ago

Greg Meyer envisions an 18-hole miniature golf course decked out with a Pittsburgh style.

“My goal is to tell the story of Pittsburgh,” said Meyer, who owns the Pine Creek Golf Center off Duncan Avenue.

He said he hopes the planned mini-golf course will open next May, after Hampton Township Council recently approved additions to the facility that include the mini-golf, as well as modifications to an existing driving range and adding a bathroom facility.

His idea for a Pittsburgh-themed course would include student submissions honoring the region's landmarks, industry, notable people or families.

The design also is expected to include two ponds at an elevated level flowing down to depict the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers into the Point, after which a third stream will flow reflecting the Ohio.

Council's approval also includes modifications to an existing driving range and adding a bathroom facility.

Preliminary work is under way, Meyer said. He said he hopes to break ground in mid-October with a targeted opening date of May 15 — his wife's birthday.

“I'm very pleased with the results and am looking forward to getting it built,” said Meyer, who lives in Aspinwall.

The Pine Creek Golf Center currently features a practice range, putting area and pro shop on about 20 acres.

It is recognized by the Professional Golf Association and features professional lessons for across different age levels, Meyer said.

He started plans for the mini-golf course two years ago. He said it will be a seasonal business — open between spring and fall.

Meyer said he has retained Harris Miniature Golf Course Inc. of Wildwood, N.J. to design the estimated 30,000-square-foot course. No cost is yet available for the course, which will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Council, at its July 12 agenda meeting, reviewed a photometric study of the course's lighting plan.

Council President Victor Son said there is concern about lighting spilling over to nearby residences.

“It's up against one of the larger sub-divisions in the township,” said Son, adding the relocation of some lights should solve the problem.

Meyer said some of the lights have been moved to a lower elevation to decrease any glare reaching outside of the course. He said he's never had any complaints since Pine Creek opened in 1993.

A father of two teenage boys, he said the course will give something for local youths to do.

He said his motto is: “Family and friends that play together, stay together.”

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

