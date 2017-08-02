UPMC funds new electronic sign on Route 8 in Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drivers on Route 8 are sure to notice Hampton's new community electronic sign, courtesy of the UPMC outpatient facility set to open next month.

The new sign will be dedicated on Aug. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

UPMC financed the sign, said Victor Son, Hampton council president.

“I think it's a pretty impressive public announcement sign,” Son said.

The sign already is operating and offers a variety of community news about Hampton from its location at the intersection of Route 8 and Duncan Avenue, just north of the Shaler border.

UPMC broke ground on the 44,000-square-foot, “medical mall” in June 2016. It's located at Route 8 and Mt. Royal Boulevard, the former site of Central Elementary School.

It will house six primary-care practice groups, Quest Diagnostics, UPMC Rehab Services, Children's Community Pediatrics, radiology, and a primary care walk-in center, according to Gloria Kreps, UPMC director of media relations.

Dina Perry, executive administrator for UPMC community medicine, said the facility makes it easy for people who may need more than one service.

“We have created a convenient, easily accessible primary care destination. Patients will no longer need to go multiple places to receive the care they need since it will all be available right here,” Perry said.

Patients will also have access to behavioral healthcare, diabetes education, a licensed social worker and a wellness coach, said Kreps. An Austin's Playroom for children will also be there in conjunction with the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

“It's a welcome addition to the township,” said Chris Lochner, Hampton township manager.

Son agreed.

“We're ecstatic to welcome this important addition to Hampton,” he said. “It will benefit by providing employment, and bringing in business to local restaurants and other businesses. All these things are good.”

Kreps said the new site will also have flu clinics and other community events.

A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.