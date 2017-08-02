Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

UPMC funds new electronic sign on Route 8 in Hampton

Natalie Beneviat | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Hampton Township's newly installed, electronic Gateway Community Sign stands at the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Route 8. (Natalie Beneviat photo)

Updated 5 hours ago

Drivers on Route 8 are sure to notice Hampton's new community electronic sign, courtesy of the UPMC outpatient facility set to open next month.

The new sign will be dedicated on Aug. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

UPMC financed the sign, said Victor Son, Hampton council president.

“I think it's a pretty impressive public announcement sign,” Son said.

The sign already is operating and offers a variety of community news about Hampton from its location at the intersection of Route 8 and Duncan Avenue, just north of the Shaler border.

UPMC broke ground on the 44,000-square-foot, “medical mall” in June 2016. It's located at Route 8 and Mt. Royal Boulevard, the former site of Central Elementary School.

It will house six primary-care practice groups, Quest Diagnostics, UPMC Rehab Services, Children's Community Pediatrics, radiology, and a primary care walk-in center, according to Gloria Kreps, UPMC director of media relations.

Dina Perry, executive administrator for UPMC community medicine, said the facility makes it easy for people who may need more than one service.

“We have created a convenient, easily accessible primary care destination. Patients will no longer need to go multiple places to receive the care they need since it will all be available right here,” Perry said.

Patients will also have access to behavioral healthcare, diabetes education, a licensed social worker and a wellness coach, said Kreps. An Austin's Playroom for children will also be there in conjunction with the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

“It's a welcome addition to the township,” said Chris Lochner, Hampton township manager.

Son agreed.

“We're ecstatic to welcome this important addition to Hampton,” he said. “It will benefit by providing employment, and bringing in business to local restaurants and other businesses. All these things are good.”

Kreps said the new site will also have flu clinics and other community events.

A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.