Road work on schedule in Hampton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Summer is the season for roadwork, and despite recent heavy rains, Hampton's plan is on schedule, according to Alex Zarenko, the township's director of community services.

Hampton has a master plan for roads, with a schedule they be repaved, resurfaced, and other maintenance work done every 12 to 15 years, said Zarenko.

“It's a plan but it's not set in stone,” he said.

This annual maintenance usually begins in spring and ends in fall.

Although the township has accomplished many of its planned projects, the weather impeded work.

“It has been an uphill battle,” he said.

This year's road maintenance budget is $550,000 and will cover work on five to seven miles of road, he said.

While a contractor does repaving, the 15-member road and public works staff does a lot of the required preliminary jobs.

“We did 100 percent prep work in house,” said Zarenko.

In early June, asphalt work was done on Wickloe and Rosanna drives, Zarenko said.

A contractor is to perform a double sealcoat in mid-August on South Montour Road and Wyland Avenue — a two- or three-day job if the weather cooperates.

A contractor will do milling and paving of the following roads in late August and early September: Cherry, Hickory and Chessman streets, Christopher, Grandeur, North Villa and Le Gran drives, North Villa Court and Spruce Lane, Zarenko said.

Residences on streets to be worked on receive a notification letter at least three days in advance, he said.

Any resident seeking information on their street should contact the department of community services, Zarenko said.

Route 8 in Hampton is a state road. No major road work is planned for it this summer, township Assistant Manager Susan Bernet said, but PennDOT staff has indicated there will be a lot maintenance in the Route 8 corridor in 2018.

In other roadwork news, East Bardonner Road remains closed due the Pennsylvania Turnpike widening project with traffic detoured to East Hardies Road and Route 8.

East Bardonner section is expected to reopen by the end of the year.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.