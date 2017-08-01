Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area students back from Japan

Erica Cebzanov | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
Shaler Area students, including Matt Ollio (front) and Marcus Katich (right) enjoy dinner at a restaurant in Japan. (Submitted)
Shaler Area students at the Kaminarimon or the 'Thunder Gate', the entrance to Tokyo's famous Sensoji Temple. (Submitted)

Updated 2 hours ago

Shaler Area High School students traveled to Japan earlier this summer to gain a deeper understanding of the country's language and culture.

The 10 students participated in the Laurasian Institution's New Perspectives: Japan program, touring Tokyo and Kyoto and spending almost a week residing with host families and attending the elite Ritsumeikan Senior High School.

Students visited several Buddhist temples, including Senso-ji — Tokyo's oldest and most significant; admired the views from the Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Tower; rode a bullet train; toured a tea factory; and mingled with hordes of deer believed to be sacred in Nara.

Shaler Area Japanese teacher Steve Balsomico said the students initially were “terrified” of communicating with their host families, however, he was confident in their abilities.

“I was really nervous because I thought my Japanese wasn't that good, but I was also really excited because I've never, like, had a conversation besides in school with someone that spoke Japanese, so I wanted to see how much I actually knew,” said Kiley Rowell, 16, who is starting her junior year.

“(Realizing), ‘Oh wow, we can understand this language, and we can communicate in this language.' That was one thing that I really wanted them to learn, and you can't experience that until you are in the country of the language you are studying,” Balsomico said.

Throughout the trip, students published blog posts describing their experiences. Rowell wrote about how it is not uncommon for students to fall asleep in class, and teachers do not get upset when this occurs.

“This is actually one of the other main things that I wanted the students to learn: Is that the American way of education is not the only way to do things and Japan is very different,” he said.

According to Balsomico, in Japan the responsibility to learn is placed on the student. They attend after-school club activities until 6 p.m. and often study at other schools, afterward. While traditional subjects such as science, history and math are important, ethics and manners are given just as much emphasis.

“I think the most surprising thing was how polite everybody was,” said Keith Moore, 17, who will start his senior year. “Whether you were in school, at a store or especially, in restaurants, everyone is so nice.”

Moore said one of his favorite aspects of the trip was the Japanese cuisine.

“The freshness of everything, especially the fish, was delicious. One of my favorite dishes that my host mom made was eel donburi, which was a rice bowl with various vegetables and eel on top.”

Balsomico said it was interesting to watch the Shaler students eat lunch while visiting with elementary students because, in Japan, the students must serve themselves one available meal option and consume everything they take.

Moreover, he wanted the Shaler students to see that the Japanese students — not custodians — clean their schools daily.

“I think when my kids walked by and they saw a group of fourth graders cleaning the toilets, I think that was a jaw-dropping, eye-opening experience that really drove home the point that this culture is different and there are different people in this world and we can learn a lot from them.”

Erica Cenzanov is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.