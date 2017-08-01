Shaler Area students back from Japan

Shaler Area High School students traveled to Japan earlier this summer to gain a deeper understanding of the country's language and culture.

The 10 students participated in the Laurasian Institution's New Perspectives: Japan program, touring Tokyo and Kyoto and spending almost a week residing with host families and attending the elite Ritsumeikan Senior High School.

Students visited several Buddhist temples, including Senso-ji — Tokyo's oldest and most significant; admired the views from the Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Tower; rode a bullet train; toured a tea factory; and mingled with hordes of deer believed to be sacred in Nara.

Shaler Area Japanese teacher Steve Balsomico said the students initially were “terrified” of communicating with their host families, however, he was confident in their abilities.

“I was really nervous because I thought my Japanese wasn't that good, but I was also really excited because I've never, like, had a conversation besides in school with someone that spoke Japanese, so I wanted to see how much I actually knew,” said Kiley Rowell, 16, who is starting her junior year.

“(Realizing), ‘Oh wow, we can understand this language, and we can communicate in this language.' That was one thing that I really wanted them to learn, and you can't experience that until you are in the country of the language you are studying,” Balsomico said.

Throughout the trip, students published blog posts describing their experiences. Rowell wrote about how it is not uncommon for students to fall asleep in class, and teachers do not get upset when this occurs.

“This is actually one of the other main things that I wanted the students to learn: Is that the American way of education is not the only way to do things and Japan is very different,” he said.

According to Balsomico, in Japan the responsibility to learn is placed on the student. They attend after-school club activities until 6 p.m. and often study at other schools, afterward. While traditional subjects such as science, history and math are important, ethics and manners are given just as much emphasis.

“I think the most surprising thing was how polite everybody was,” said Keith Moore, 17, who will start his senior year. “Whether you were in school, at a store or especially, in restaurants, everyone is so nice.”

Moore said one of his favorite aspects of the trip was the Japanese cuisine.

“The freshness of everything, especially the fish, was delicious. One of my favorite dishes that my host mom made was eel donburi, which was a rice bowl with various vegetables and eel on top.”

Balsomico said it was interesting to watch the Shaler students eat lunch while visiting with elementary students because, in Japan, the students must serve themselves one available meal option and consume everything they take.

Moreover, he wanted the Shaler students to see that the Japanese students — not custodians — clean their schools daily.

“I think when my kids walked by and they saw a group of fourth graders cleaning the toilets, I think that was a jaw-dropping, eye-opening experience that really drove home the point that this culture is different and there are different people in this world and we can learn a lot from them.”

Erica Cenzanov is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.