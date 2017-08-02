Millvale Brewfest expected to draw big crowds in 11th year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: For information about other pass options and to purchase tickets, visit showclix.com/event/millvalebrew107143624 .

Cost: General admission is $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Designated driver general admission is $10.

When: Sessions from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12

Demand continues to increase for the Millvale Brewfest, now in its 11th year.

“I think our first year, we had 300 people, and you know, we've expanded to 2,000 people over the past few years,” said Eddie Figas, Millvale Borough administrative services director.

The event, with two tasting sessions, is scheduled Aug. 12 at Millvale Riverfront Park. Figas said general admission tickets usually sell out, and the past two years the more expensive VIBD — Very Important Beer Drinker — passes also have sold out.

“I would anticipate that if we continue to trend the same way that we are with ticket sales, then more than likely the entire event will be sold out,” Figas said. “So I would encourage people to get their tickets as quickly as possible.”

The event will feature more than 30 breweries serving 180-plus craft beers at the fundraiser benefiting the Millvale Community Development Corp.

Millvale-based Vecenie Distributing Co. donates a majority of the brews for the event.

“We like to support the development corporation because they have been bringing Millvale a long way and have made a lot of vast improvements to our town,” company President Ken Vecenie said.

Tina Walker, corporation president, thinks highly of Vecenie too.

“Our community is forever grateful to him (Vecenie) and the numerous craft brewers for their support throughout these 11 years,” she said.

During the event, volunteers from Britsburgh, a nonprofit devoted to strengthening British-American ties, will pour samples of the Britain import Fuller's, he said.

Additionally, Vecenie said Michigan-based Saugatuck Brewing Co. will make its debut.

According to Figas, Millvale breweries Grist House Craft Brewery and Draai Laag Brewing Co. will return.

“IPAs (India pale ales) are always the most popular style in the craft segment, so there will be lots of IPAs,” Vecenie said. “We try to offer some summer beers because it's August; it's warm.”

“What's a little bit different with our event, and working through Vecenie, is that we're actually bringing in a brewer or a (brewery representative) through the event — we're not just having the beer.”

General admission designated driver passes are available that include water and soft drinks. An upgraded VIBD designated-driver pass includes special seating and appetizers.

Last year's event raised $22,000 for the development corporation. Walker said the festival is the nonprofit's largest fundraiser with proceeds going toward revitalization of Millvale's business district and residential properties.

“We're doing things a little bit differently this year with bringing in the food trucks, instead of having it catered. So we're hoping that we'll be able to raise some more money with those changes,” Figas said.

The following vendors will sell food separately from ticket fees: BullDawg's, Frank's Pizza and Chicken, Just Right Spice, Nova Cafe, Onion Maiden and The Coop Chicken and Waffles.

The River's Edge online radio station has booked art rock band Working Breed for the first session; rock and blues band Chrome Moses for the second.

Figas thinks the Millvale Brewfest location sets it apart from other local beer festivals.

“It's tough to rival,” he said. “It's right along the river. The view is phenomenal.”

Finally, he thinks that, though the event has expanded over the years, it has retained its “laid back” feel.

“I still think we have a very tight, close event where people can, you know, hang out and talk with brewers and hang out with other people. It's not so big that you can't find a place to have a conversation and just hang out.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.