Etna event offers free family fun

Cost: Activities are free, but the donation of a non-perishable item for a local food pantry is requested. Concessions are 50 cents each.

The Etna Neighborhood Association has added new elements to its 28th annual Etna Community Day.

Borough Manager Mary Ellen Ramage said one of the day's hallmarks is free swimming and games at the community pool; normal admission is $5 for Etna residents and $7 for non-residents.

“We're very fortunate to have a swimming pool,” she said. “Because, you know, it's very expensive to swim when you have kids and they want to eat. So it's a day that's very affordable and fun.”

New this year, the Allegheny County Park Rangers will present an interactive exhibit featuring animal skulls and skins. Ramage said Etna children “went nuts” for a recent program the group conducted at the park.

For the first time, children will have the opportunity to play with a five-foot “Big Love Ball.” Vancouver-based visual artist Wendy Williams Watt is responsible for the trend of people posting photos and videos with large, inflatable balls emblazoned with the word “love.”

While Community Day activities are free, this year, the Etna Neighborhood Association is requesting that each guest bring a non-perishable item to donate to The Bread of Life Food Pantry, a Calvert Memorial Presbyterian Church ministry.

Visitors will find standbys such as basketball, hockey and hula hoop contests, fire truck tours and meet-and-greets with police officers.

Shaler North Hills Library staff will lead crafts, reading sessions and games.

The borough once again will organize an all-ages sustainability table featuring storm water management information for the home owner along with activity books to teach children about water and recycling, according to Ramage.

Those interested in games of chance may try bingo or a Chinese auction. There is no fee to play bingo, which starts at 3 p.m. Etna Neighborhood Association President Diane Sheridan said this year's approximately 25 auction items include lottery tickets and gift certificates. Ramage also said there are gift baskets with children's toys, swimming and back-to-school themes.

A concession stand will serve hot dogs, nachos and beverages for 50 cents.

Concession and auction proceeds will benefit the Etna Neighborhood Association, the Pine Creek Community Band's noon performance and for the prizes for the games and concession stand vouchers.

Furthermore, the association uses the funds to host movie nights at the playground.

“We have, like, free popcorn or Huggies (Little Hug Fruit Barrels drink), or I bought glow-in-the-dark necklaces, and we are going to try out the bubble machine,” Sheridan said of a movie that was planned for July 28.

Etna Neighborhood Association members meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month to organize events and explore ways to strengthen the community.

“We are an organization to have fun things in the community and bring people together,” Sheridan said, noting that the group always welcomes new members.

Etna Community Day is the association's largest event, with several hundred attendees, she said.

“It's a day for everybody. There's bingo for people that are more sedentary and the older crowd, same with the music, and the kids have the chance to win prizes, so it's really, really nice,” Ramage said.

“People come back to Etna just for this event — they keep the date open,” Sheridan said.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.