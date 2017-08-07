Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Local teens can vie for Student of the Year
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Shady Side Academy students Aya Youssef, Cat Jegasothy and Emmie Lau competed last year as Team ACE for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society fundraiser.
Calling all local students — the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is seeking high schoolers to participate in the second annual Students of the Year fundraising competition.

The contest focuses on volunteerism, philanthropy, community outreach and leadership.

Students commit to raising money used by the LLS for research and treatments for blood cancer patients. Every dollar raised counts as one vote. The candidates/teams who raise the most money at the end of the seven-week competition earn the title of Student(s) of the Year, along with a $5,000 scholarship.

In last year's competition. Hampton High School's Rachel Karman turned her 16th birthday party into a fundraiser at a local ice cream shop. She asked anyone dropping by Churn, a homemade ice cream and coffee store in Richland, to purchase birthday-themed treats that benefitted her efforts for LLS.

Student of the Year was Sarah Mooney, a Pine-Richland junior, who raised $11,202.

Founded in 1949, the mission of the LLS is to find a cure and ensure access to treatment for blood cancer patients. Someone in the United States is diagnosed every three minutes with blood cancer, according to the LLS website. Money raised for LLS has led to advancements in chemotherapy, bone marrow and stem cell transplants, as well as new targeted oral therapies, LLS Campaign Manager Jen Miller said.

“We are excited to launch this year's Students of the Year campaign and meet all of our new participating candidates,” said Tina Massari-Thompson, executive director of LLS's Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia chapter. “Every student who participants participates has the power to save lives, and help LLS make someday, today, for blood cancer patients.”

This year's campaign will kick off on Feb. 24 but the time to register and plan fundraisers is now.

Candidates must submit an application by Oct. 30 that includes ideas on how to engage their community.

For questions, to nominate a candidate or to volunteer, contact Colby Simpson, campaign specialist, at 412-395-2877 or Colby.Simpson@lls.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

