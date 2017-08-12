Recycling Rama gets recognition from Hampton Council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a decade of taking unwanted goods and garbage, the all-volunteer staff of Recycling Rama has been officially recognized by Hampton Township Council.

“It's important we have the kind of volunteers … to step forward and give their time to help the community,” said council President Victor Son, speaking at the July 26 meeting.

Recycling Rama marked 10 years of service in May at the high school and community pool in Hampton Township, where they held the collection. Danelle Jameson, lead organizer, said they had yet another successful year, where hundreds of recyclers showed up to unload.

Jameson said although the group collected a little less than last year, it was a success.

“People come out of here and are so grateful they have a place to get rid of stuff,” said Jameson, a Hampton resident.

She credited the physical work of approximately 35 volunteers, including a handful of high school students, who unloaded and distributed drop-offs.

This was most evident at the electronics drop-offs – always the busiest, said Jameson. JVS Environmental of Rockwood, Somerset County took in 99,439 pounds of electronics. This included 55,000 pounds of televisions, 14,700 pounds of computers and laptops and 30,000 pounds of items such as cords and chargers, according to Jameson.

The Shaler North Hills Library collected 42 boxes of used books and DVDs. And along with light bulbs, Batteries Plus in Ross Township collected 1,657 pounds of rechargeable, alkaline, lithium, and lead batteries, according to the recycling committee.

The Brother's Brother Foundation received more than 60 pieces of durable medical equipment donated by people and the Salvation Army had a 30-foot truck to collect donations.

The non-profit Thrivent Community received 46 bicycles to refurbish, which will go to needy children or adults, according to Jameson.

Bags stuffed with Styrofoam packing peanuts went to the Shipping Depot in Hampton for reuse and state Rep. Hal English and Iron City Workplace Services had a full truck of paper to be shredded.

The Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse probably had the most unusual donations. The store, which collects anything for art purposes, received vintage photo dyes, a manual typewriter, lots of arts-and-crafts materials and the bottom half of a mannequin wearing sweatpants, said Jameson.

Not as busy last year was Animal Friends which filled a small truck for towels and blankets, she said.

What makes Recycle Rama different is its collection gives back to those need. Two examples are Foundation of Hope, which received 60 business items for men and Dress for Success Pittsburgh, which specializes in providing women's clothing and received 100 articles.

Tanya Mallory, interim chief executive officer for Dress for Success Pittsburgh, said the donations provide proper dress for women going to job interviews and entering employment.

“Taking the time to donate instead of toss gently used suits, separates, medical scrubs and shoes makes a world of difference to our clients,” Mallory said.

New this year was traffic control by the Hampton Police Department after last year's event backed up Route 8. Hampton's volunteer fire departments aided in ensuring traffic and congestion was kept to a minimum.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.