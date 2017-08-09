Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre dancing under the stars at Hartwood Acres

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theater will return for its annual outdoor show, “Ballet Under the Stars,” on Aug. 20 at Hartwood Acres.

The free event kicks off the 2017-2018 season, said Terrence Orr, the ballet's artistic director.

“Ballet is an incredible art form that not everyone knows about,” Orr said. “This is a way to have people come in and enjoy this for free.”

A mix of classical and contemporary pieces will be featured at the amphitheater at the county park, starting at 7:30 p.m. But before the show, food trucks, crafts and children's activities, including dancing and photo opportunities with performers in costume, are planned from 5 to 7 p.m., said Meghan Swartz, Pittsburgh Ballet's associate director of communications.

Food trucks expected include BRGR, Chubba Bubba, Coop Chicken and Waffles, Evil Swine BBQ, and Hop Farm Brewing, Swartz said.

Also planned is a wine-tasting tent, courtesy of Southern Wine and Spirits, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets to the tasting tent cost $25 and can be purchased by calling the ballet or visiting pbt.org. The event benefits the theater's education and arts programs.

The children's area will have two 15-minute free dancing sessions, the first at 5:30 p.m.

“It's a way to get up and dance before the performances. It's a really fun, interactive event for children,” Swartz said.

The show features Pittsburgh Ballet dancers and choreographers performing five works, including short ballets from its “Millennial Movement.”

Orr, the artistic director for 20 years, said each are approximately 15 minutes long and feature three to 10 dancers per piece. He described it as an exciting addition with “young choreography and fresh new ideas.”

Following the short ballets, Orr said dancers will perform a White Swan pas de deux from “Swan Lake” with choreography after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. That will be followed by a rendition of “Paquita” pas de trois, a classical divertissement from the full-length Petipa ballet, set to a Ludwig Minkus score, according to a PBT show description.

The ballet season runs from late summer to the end of June, and will include “Dracula,” performing Oct. 27-29, at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, and “Nutcracker” in December.

“Swan Lake” is scheduled for February and new works from the PBT will be on stage in March. Orr said they'll be closing the season with “West Side Story,” May 4 to 6.

Approximately 30 full-time dancers are in the company, said Orr.

Those attending the “Ballet Under the Stars” can buy PBT season tickets and receive a 30-percent discount, according to Swartz.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.