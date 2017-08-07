Hampton's mid-year finances look good

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite some unexpected expenses, Hampton's mid-year finances are secure and basically on target, according to the township controller.

Controller Jerry Speakman shared the financial report of expenses and revenues through June 30 at the council's July 26 meeting.

“We're in very good financial shape. We're really in budget and what we expected,” said Speakman, who has served as controller for 10 years.

A good measure of the township's current financial status is to compare it to previous years, he said. While the township is under budget on expenses for this year, expenditures are actually higher in 2017 rhan in 2016, he said.

Revenues are also slightly ahead in the same respect.

The police department has already exceeded its overtime budget for the entire year, the result of an officer going on disability and some staffing changes that required overtime for other officers.

Speakman said these expenses will be somewhat alleviated as the department's insurance will reimburse the township for the losses.

The Hampton Township sewage treatment plant also experienced some needed, if unexpected repairs to its infrastructure, Speakman said.

Also, a new odor-control treatment is being applied at the plant, costing approximately $65,000, he said.

Chris Lochner, township manager, said the administration and council have flexible financial operations, allowing them to reallocate funding as the need arises.

He said he's not worried about expenses and is confident that some savings – low salt usage last year is an example – can offset some costs for police overtime and the sewage plant.

“You never know exactly what the future will bring. However, if things remain as they are currently trending I do not expect any shortfall regarding the township budget for this year,” Lochner said.

Overall, Speakman said he's pretty comfortable with the status and is confident any additional expenses will be covered by incoming revenue and other funds.

With revenues ahead of predictions, that will cover some expenses.

Real estate taxes are going well, and delinquent tax collection has created unforeseen revenue.

Also, new developments, such as Cross Creek, have brought in new tax revenue.

Earned income tax payments are also ahead of last year, he said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.