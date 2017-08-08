Shaler North Hills Library to host 9th annual car cruise

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: There is no car registration; event is free.

The Shaler North Hills Library is staying true to its slogan of offering “books … and so much more” by hosting its ninth annual car cruise.

“To me, it's just another way to celebrate people's talents like we do with the community art and gardens,” library Director Sharon McRae said. “People put so much time into caring for their cars.”

She expects approximately 100 classic cars to fill the parking lot from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 12. Car owners do not need to register or pay fees; the first 100 participants will receive dash plaques.

Having spent part of her childhood in a Detroit suburb, McRae said she excitedly calls her father, a former Ford employee, when someone showcases one of the company's cars.

She recalls a previous guest bringing a 1960s-era Ford Cobra in a “stunning brown — you never see brown cars — it was this beautiful metallic.” Moreover, people have exhibited Thunderbirds and a Model T in past years, she said.

DJ Clint Stokes, who specializes in spinning oldies at car cruises, will return in 2017.

“He goes to all these car cruises, and he has really great connections,” she said. “It's (the library's event) well established and well known, and that's because of Clinton.”

Stokes attends with his wife, Nancy, a clerk at the library for more than 20 years.

The Stokes, of Shaler, arrive in their 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport.

“It's red with a black top. I bought it new,” he said.

In addition to playing music, Stokes said he will provide background information on the songs, the recording artists and the years they debuted.

He also always plays air checks from the now defunct WEEP-AM.

“There was a former employee of WEEP and he never misses it and is in tears when he hears the air checks.”

“It's very special,” McRae said. “It also draws people who may not know about the library.”

One year, she spoke with a man who annually visits the car cruise, but had never ventured inside the library, despite living nearby. She helped him get a library card and informed him of library services pertaining to his genealogy interest.

Stokes said there are numerous reasons he returns to spin classic tunes every year.

“It's a community organization. It's a good cause. My wife worked there, and I want to keep the music alive, plus the people are great.”

Shaler Area School District's Rogers Jeffery Primary PTO will sell refreshments. Raffles for a gift basket, weed trimmer and $400 worth of gift cards will benefit the library.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.