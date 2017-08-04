Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Retesting allowed Hampton pool reopening

Natalie Beneviat | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton Community Pool

Updated 51 minutes ago

The July 31 closing of the Hampton Township Community pool was due to elevated water quality test readings for fecal bacteria contamination.

But neither the township nor the Allegheny County Health Department is sure if the test results were accurate and reopened the pool the following day after restesting.

Alex Zarenko, director of Hampton's Department of Community Services said follow-up testing showed no problems.

State law requires public pools to have regular water quality testing done by a state-certified, independent lab – Hampton uses Microbac Laboratories in Pittsburgh. The lab tests for pH, chlorine, and fecal coliform, which showed an elevated level

Zarenko said there may have been a false reading. The health department also performed a test, which is standard protocol in this situation, he said.

The township also thoroughly cleaned surrounding areas of the pool, including locker rooms and bathrooms to ensure its safety.

“Just to be safe we decided to close the pool, shocked it and checked the numbers,” said Zarenko.

The county staff gave a green light to re-open, said Zarenko.

Dave Namey, a program chief for the health department, said this situation not unusual. All public pools' weekly bacteriological testing is reported to ACHD and, if there is anything unusual, the department does its own testing as a precautionary matter.

Namey said Hampton responded appropriately by super-chlorinating and cleaning the pool and its components.

Zarenko said they are already very clean with the pool and Allegheny County enforces strict guidelines as far as maintaining proper water quality.

Zarenko said the county does two unannounced inspections every season. The most recent at Hampton was in June, which they passed. Allegheny County does post its inspection reports online.

The Hampton Community Pool averages about 500 admissions per day, said Zarenko.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.