Retesting allowed Hampton pool reopening

The July 31 closing of the Hampton Township Community pool was due to elevated water quality test readings for fecal bacteria contamination.

But neither the township nor the Allegheny County Health Department is sure if the test results were accurate and reopened the pool the following day after restesting.

Alex Zarenko, director of Hampton's Department of Community Services said follow-up testing showed no problems.

State law requires public pools to have regular water quality testing done by a state-certified, independent lab – Hampton uses Microbac Laboratories in Pittsburgh. The lab tests for pH, chlorine, and fecal coliform, which showed an elevated level

Zarenko said there may have been a false reading. The health department also performed a test, which is standard protocol in this situation, he said.

The township also thoroughly cleaned surrounding areas of the pool, including locker rooms and bathrooms to ensure its safety.

“Just to be safe we decided to close the pool, shocked it and checked the numbers,” said Zarenko.

The county staff gave a green light to re-open, said Zarenko.

Dave Namey, a program chief for the health department, said this situation not unusual. All public pools' weekly bacteriological testing is reported to ACHD and, if there is anything unusual, the department does its own testing as a precautionary matter.

Namey said Hampton responded appropriately by super-chlorinating and cleaning the pool and its components.

Zarenko said they are already very clean with the pool and Allegheny County enforces strict guidelines as far as maintaining proper water quality.

Zarenko said the county does two unannounced inspections every season. The most recent at Hampton was in June, which they passed. Allegheny County does post its inspection reports online.

The Hampton Community Pool averages about 500 admissions per day, said Zarenko.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.