Hampton/Shaler

'Funeral' raises funds to help Millvale Studios

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
Guests came to the Hahn Funeral Home on Saturday night July 30, 2017 to help raise funds for the losses of the Millvale Studios Fire. Millva the Mannequin was damaged and serves to represent the New Orleans style wake.
Funeral Director Jim Hahn gives a final blessing while holding the prayer card for Millva the Mannequin. At left is one of the surviving mannequins and art that made it through the Millvale Studios Fire in June.
Jan Pakler
Artist Suzanne Warner who lost her studio in the Millvale Studio fire dances with Brian Crawford who lost his River's Edge online radio station space and was at the building when the fire happened. They came to the New Orleans style wake to support rebuilding Millvale.
Holy cards were given out as guests signed a book as they came to the Millvale Hahn Funeral home on Saturday night July 30, 2017 to show support for the losses of the Millvale Studio Fire and to celebrate new beginnings.
Jenny Sines dances with fire at the Hahn Funeral Home as she pays her respects to Millva the Mannequin who was burned beyond repair in the Millvale Studios fire in June. The funeral included a New Orleans style 'Mannequin Wake' with food and music on July 31, 2017. Donations are going to help support the artists and rebulding of the space.

“Mourners” gathered recently at the Hahn Funeral Home in Millvale to commemorate the loss of art in the June fire at Millvale Studios.

Milva the Mannequin was the guest of honor at the New Orleans style wake. The event also served as a fundraiser for those who suffered losses in the fire.

