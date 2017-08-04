Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Photo gallery: Camp Invention in Hampton

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
Teagan Turcsanyi( left ) and Abigail Condel ( right ) learn to take apart a radio for parts to make a security box with alarm in the Operation Keep Out station on Tuesday afternoon at Wyland Elementary School in Hampton.
Over 65 campers along with student helpers worked together at the 2nd annual Camp Invention a STEAM based week- long experience hosted by Wyland Elementary School in Hampton. Activities consisted of four challenges that the students collaborated to solve .
Hampton teacher Joe Brasile shows 2nd graders how to make sling shots using duct tape and recycled items during the week long Camp Invention. On left is Owen Debrunner and on right is Ben Lomb.
First graders Oliver Clark ( left ) and Luke Grejda ( right ) work together in the Mission Space Maker station discovering how to form life using a rover technique while attending Camp Invention.
Fifth grader Scott Walkins works with recylced plastic and duct tape to make a one of a kind container at Camp Invention.

Over 65 campers along with student helpers worked together at the second annual Camp Invention, a STEAM-based, week-long experience hosted by Wyland Elementary School in Hampton.

Activities consisted of four challenges that the students collaborated to solve.

Students from throughout the North Hills participated.

