Hampton/Shaler

Concert fundraiser at Hartwood Acres Aug. 17
Dave McElhinny | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
Cueball to perform at Hartwood Acres on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Friends of Hartwood presents Cueball and their blend of Irish blues and folk songs mixed with classic rock at the Hemlock Groove Concert Series on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Formed in 2004, the band describes their music as “the continuing conversation between East Belfast's Van Morrison and the late John Lee Hooker from the Mississippi Delta. It's where the Shannon and the Mighty Mississippi collide.”

The event will be held at Hartwood Acres County Park in the new pavilion behind the mansion. Bring a chair and a cooler. Enter from Saxonburg Blvd (note this is NOT the main performance stage on Middle Road).

The concert is a fundraiser for Friends of Hartwood. There is a suggested donation of $5. Proceeds are used for projects to enhance and preserve Hartwood Acres. Kids are free.

For more information on the series, contact Joe Downing, Friends of Hartwood, 412-216-7403 or friendsofhartwood@gmail.com.

