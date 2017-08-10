Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area School Board set to vote on new primary school name

Erica Cebzanov | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 12:51 p.m.
The Shaler Area School Board will vote on a name for its new primary school on Aug. 16.

The proposed name is Scott Primary School, based on its 705 Scott Ave., Glenshaw location. Once construction is complete, it will replace the former Rogers Primary School, which closed following an April 2015 fire.

During an Aug. 9 school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Bryan O'Black said approximately 500 Shaler Area residents submitted suggestions and that he facilitated a naming committee of board members, parents, teachers and administrators.

“It was very clear to us — not only based on the results of the community — but also the collective voice of the committee … that Scott Primary was the name of it.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

