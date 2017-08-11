Shaler commissioners approve ABC Transit site development

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Shaler Commissioners unanimously approved an ABC Transit Inc. site development during the Aug. 8 meeting.

The school bus and van transportation company plans to purchase property at 140 Evergreen Road, Millvale from Haser Trucking Inc.

Township Manager Tim Rogers said the company would use the site to park approximately 70 buses, plus employee vehicles.

“The property would be used for buses ingress and egress, usually twice a day, and they are somewhat off the rush hour,” he said.

“This is a significantly larger project and we are pleased to have it. I think we would want to say that ABC has been extremely cooperative with the plan design. We have met numerous times regarding the use of the property and some concerns that the township had raised.”

Attorney William Bresnahan of Hollinshead, Mendelson, Bresnahan & Nixon, P.C. represented ABC Transit.

The company agreed not to enlarge the footprint of the site and to repair fencing around the perimeter. It will pave and maintain the line of sight to the roadway.

Rogers said the township is agreeable that the rest of the property is gravel because it does not increase rapid stormwater runoff.

“Since where the buses are stored is gravel, what measures do you take to prevent ground contamination of oil and other products?” asked board Vice President William Cross.

“They're new buses. we're not doing any maintenance, we're not doing any fueling there, so it would be highly unlikely, but we'll have it (a spill containment kit) on site, as we do at our other sites,” said ABC Transit President and CEO Aaron Silverman.

Commissioner Wayne Skelley responded by asking where the company would locate its operating trailer.

“In the middle (of the property) is our intention, so they can view more of what is going on,” Silverman said.

ABC Transit agreed to maintain the property's existing detention pond and bioswale to help control runoff. The company also must install water and sewage at the facility no later than Sept. 1, 2018.

The company will clear a portion of an access road located on the property, but agrees to only use it in case of an emergency.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.