Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Just-retired Shaler softball coach dies suddenly

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 2:48 p.m.
Christopher Horner
Shaler softball coach Skip Palmer in 2012.

Updated 48 minutes ago

The longtime and very successful softball coach at Shaler Area High school has died, less than three months after retiring.

Skip Palmer, 66, died suddenly on Saturday, said his son, Scott.

Palmer coached the Titan softball team for 12 years and finished his career in May with a record of 199-58. Shaler won the WPIAL title in 2014 and made seven trips to the PIAA playoffs, winning the Class AAAA title in 2006.

The Hampton resident also taught math at Shaler for 34 years and coached baseball and football in Hampton

Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 12 noon to 8 p.m. at the King Funeral Home in Hampton with the funeral Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Parkwood Presbyterian Church on Mt. Royal Boulevard in Hampton.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.