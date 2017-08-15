Railway crossing in Etna deemed public, could save millions in extension of Three Rivers Heritage Trail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Etna could see the completion of its Riverfront Park and Trail sooner than anticipated now that a major impediment to its development has disappeared.

The proposed park and trail would sit above the Allegheny River and below the 62nd Street bridge, extending the Three Rivers Heritage Trail — a multi-use, 24-mile trail with riverfront segments — from Millvale into Etna. The latter also is collaborating with Shaler on plans for a trail connection.

In Etna, rail lines run parallel to the river. The track's owners, Norfolk Southern, said the crossing was its private property, meaning cyclists and pedestrians could not use it to cross the tracks to gain trail access.

If private, access would occur by constructing an overpass or flyover, which would cost an estimated $3.2 million.

At an Aug. 9 Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission hearing, Etna officials and their attorneys, David Wolf and Deborah Erbstein, presented a complaint to affirm that the crossing is public. Rudy Husband, Norfolk Southern resident vice president, also attended.

Norfolk Southern acquired access of the rail lines and right-of-way from the old Pennsylvania Railroad Co. in the early 1980s, according to the complaint.

“Historically, the public gained access to the Sharpsburg Bridge via Bridge Street and the Bridge Street Crossing, a public, at-grade crossing,” the document states. An exhibit contains bridge photos from 1856 and 1871.

Another exhibit contains historical records illustrating that, “Bridge Street is and remains a dedicated public street, which runs from Butler Street to the Allegheny River,” that Etna never vacated it, and it “intersected and crossed over the PRR (Pennsylvania Rail Road) tracks, now owned by Norfolk Southern.”

Also presented was the PUC's own records designating the crossing as a public crossing.

“It (the commission) doesn't need to make a ruling,” Wolf said. “The parties agreed at the site visit that it was a public crossing.”

Norfolk Southern has agreed and will remove signage.

“It's a public crossing. We posted the sign in error, and we are going to rectify that,” Husband said in a phone call.

He said he didn't know how long the sign has been at the crossing.

“Obviously, this is a great move. The Pennsylvania Environmental Council and everybody on the team — the steering committee — has been wonderful in supporting us and trying to get our piece of the Riverfront Park developed, and so we're just very grateful to everyone who has gotten us to where we are now,” Ramage said.

Etna Riverfront Park steering committee members State Sen. Randy Vulakovich and State Rep. Dom Costa attended the hearing in support of the borough.

“I commend Etna; I commend Mary Ellen (Ramage) for her tenacity and arguing the point that the property was truly part of the borough,” Costa said.

“I think that it's good for everyone involved — I mean, as far as moving it forward. Now our goal is to get the crossing, get it done and make it as safe as possible for everyone.”

Erbstein said based on the hearing, Norfolk Southern must install railroad crossing signs on both sides of the railway.

Wolf said as a public crossing, the site may be revisited by the commission along with the borough if its becomes part of an established bike trail or is deemed unsafe. The commission could then require crossing upgrades — bells, lights, gates or roadway improvements.

Ramage is planning for such measures.

“Our next step is sit down with the funders and go through grants because safety requirements at the crossing need to be engineered and paid for.”

Costa said that he and Vulakovich, both former law enforcement officers, want to ensure that the crossing has adequate safety features and to “encourage people to obey those crossing signs.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.