Size of fifth grade classes at Hampton gets capped

A cap is being placed on size of the fifth grades at both Wyland and Central Elementary schools, which have experienced unexpected increases in enrollment over the summer.

Any new incoming students to those fifth grades would be sent to Poff Elementary, with the school providing transportation.

Dr. Michael Loughead, superintendent of the schools, said the influx of students is unusual for this grade, noting that enrollment can still change even up to the first week of school.

“We want to ensure this is a successful year for students in all the fifth grades,” said Loughead.

A projected enrollment for the school year is available on the district's website with numbers reflecting early August counts. According to that chart, the fifth-grade classes at Central reflect three classroom sizes, with two at 26 and one at 27 students. Wyland has two classrooms at 28 each. And Poff has the smallest of two classrooms at 23 each.

A few parents voiced concern at the last board meeting regarding those sizes.

Susan Tillman, a parent of five in the school district with one in fourth grade at Wyland, said large class sizes at fifth grade is nothing new.

“This was known that this class size has been particularly large,” said Miller, suggesting a new hire or a teacher's aide.

She and another parent present at the recent school board meeting were curious when students in accelerated subjects from a lower grade move into the fifth-grade, thus, increasing the size.

Loughead said they recently looked into that matter and decided to implement a math support teacher assigned at these classrooms as there are fourth-graders in accelerated math who come to fifth grade for that subject. He said other accelerated subjects do not experience that extra population.

In turn, this will actually provide even more support to that subject. The board approved at its Aug. 14 meeting to move current math support teacher Molly Carney for this purpose.

Since the fourth grade is now large, it was questioned what will happen next year as that size grade moves to fifth.

Loughead said they could move teachers from another grade, but “making that decision would be premature based on the volatility we see now.”

He said it's hard to predict.

“We will look at that very carefully and make the best decision at that time,” he said.

Parents can even elect to transfer to a different elementary school if preferred, he said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.