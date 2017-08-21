Hampton students go back to school to find many new opportunities available

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kids are back this week at Hampton Township School District, and parents can take a break from summer patrol.

Doors opened Aug. 24, and Dr. Michael Loughead, superintendent of schools, toured each facility.

“All the buildings are looking good,” Loughead said.

Any additional classrooms, particularly to the new grades in the elementary schools, were located within the flow of the building traffic and “absolutely up to par” with the rest of the school, he said.

Also, new to Poff Elementary this year is a studio room, which will be used for STEAM-based activities. The captured vestibule, a new security entrance for visitors at the high school, is set to be finished by Aug. 31.

The marching band and sports groups are in full-swing, Loughead said.

Schedules of all the fall sports are on the Hampton Athletics website, including this weekend with the first varsity football game against Mars Area at home on Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m. and junior varsity team playing away at Mars the next day at 10 a.m.

Another change this year is an additional day off for elementary students to better accommodate parent-teacher conferences and instruction. Previously, there were three half-days scheduled consecutively with teaching in the morning and conferences in the afternoon. Loughead said teachers felt those school days did not provide adequate time for meaningful instruction.

Therefore, with his recommendation, the board approved for elementary school students only, one half day on Nov. 9 with opportunities for conferences in the afternoon; and a full day off on Friday, Nov. 10, to meet with elementary teachers. It will remain a full day of instruction on Nov. 8, no conferences.

Upper grades will attend school on that day, he said.

Let's Get Acquainted nights will be held for elementary students various grades and schools beginning next week.

Parents will get to meet new staff at that time.

“Were very excited about who is on the personnel agenda,” said Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, assistant superintendent.

Parents should expect to hear about informational sessions on implementation of the one-to-one initiative where students in second grade will get iPads, and those in fourth, seventh and ninth will receive laptops. These sessions are meant to help parents with guidance as this program rolls out.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.