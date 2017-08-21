Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

HAEE awards Hampton grant for STEAM room

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Hampton Alliance for Educational Excellence will be providing a $25,000 grant to the school district for a middle school STEAM Collaboration Center.

This is one of the largest grants that the HAEE has provided for the district, according to Cathy Lueers, who serves as board member and liaison to the group.

The center will be used specifically for project-based learning experiences, STEAM activities, robotics, and creative ideas enhanced by technology, according to Marlynn Lux, principal for the middle school. It should promote “student collaboration and productivity.”

“We are very excited and grateful to HAEE for this grant at HMS. We cannot wait for our students to benefit from a room that promotes this kind of thinking and learning,” said Lux.

Located in a large space of the technology wing, It will also have flexible furniture, soft seating for “brainstorming,” white boards around the perimeter of the room, green screen for video production, a Smart board, and mini televisions in sections.

Lux collaborated with Technology Director Ed McKaveney, Curriculum Director Jackie Removcik, technology education teacher Glenn Geary, and enrichment facilitator Gwen Cohen in the initial brainstorming sessions.

It was initially supposed to be a metal shop classroom which never came to fruition and was being used as storage space. The large space is able to house two classroom of students if desired. This will promote “cross-curricular” activities, said Lux.

The goal is to have it ready by the second semester, she said.

Nonprofit HAEE specifically provides for the students at the Hampton Township School District. However, teachers, educators or even students must apply for grants if they are requesting one.

There were several needs the middle school had to meet before they were approved for the $25,000, said Lueers.

Trisha Webb, a representative of the HAEE, said they often support projects that are really innovative and different. This project was repurposing a large space that wasn't really being used.

“We were really excited about it and we thought it was a great fit,” said Webb, who has two children in Central Elementary. The HAEE voted for it unanimously.

In 2016 they awarded $56,538 in grants, which is the largest since 2000. In 2017 so far, they have awarded $35,212 in grants, said Webb.

Since it began in 1991, more than $500,000 has been given to HTSD in grants.

There are also two scholarship opportunities for Hampton seniors.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.