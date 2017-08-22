Hampton hires 5 teachers after getting hundreds of applications

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A total of three additional full-time teachers were hired along with two full-time, long-term substitutes for Hampton's elementary schools as approved in June for the current budget. This makes a total of five guaranteed positions, with funding for an additional long-term substitute position in the budget reserve.

Personnel additions and modifications were approved by the school board at its Aug. 14 meeting for the Hampton Township School District, including new elementary class-size reduction teachers as promised, beginning for this 2017-18 school year.

All teachers and educators were hired as planned, said Dr. Michael Loughead superintendent.

“We have some talented folks that will be joining us this year,” he said. “It's going to be an exciting start to the year.”

Loughead said it was a very rigorous interview process, including creating and presenting a lesson plan. Those they hired had experiences locally and even worldwide, but a major focus was on instructional ability.

Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, assistant superintendent, said they received hundreds of applications for teaching positions.

“It's a testament to the strength of the district of those wanting to be here,” she said.

Some of these positions include a new reading specialist at Central for second grade, long-term substitutes at Poff's fourth and first grades, and new positions at Poff's third and Wyland's fourth grades.

The district also did internal transfers and movements with staff to fill needs and help reduce class sizes, adding classrooms where needed, such as new fourth grades at Central and Wyland.

One move includes a math support teacher to Wyland.

Also, new assistant principals were also approved at the Aug. 7 meeting — Michael Silbaugh at the middle school and Joshua Cable at the high school. The board re-approved Cable on Aug. 14, at a salary of $85,000 pro-rated. He was previously incorrectly approved at $88,000, pro-rated.

A network administrator in the technology department was hired also for the district, filling in the position left by the former administrator Alan Smith.

Several building substitutes, paraprofessionals, and other staff were approved for hire.

Also, Loughead said they are in the interviewing process for Beth Papotnik who is resigning as the special education teacher at the middle school, with a specific end date to be determined. They want to fill this position as soon as they find the right candidate.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.