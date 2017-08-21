Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Bubble Run a big hit at Hartwood Acres

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 12:18 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Adam Hartman and daughter, Josie, of Churchill, stand in a wall of bubbles at a Bubble Run in Hartwood Acres Aug. 19.
Lous Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Young runner took some selfies as they ran through the bubbles during a Bubble Run 5K at Hartwood Acres Aug. 19.
Lous Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Runners burst through a wall of bubbles during the Bubble Run in Hartwood Acres on Aug. 19.
Lous Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
There was a big turnout for the Bubble Run 5K in Hartwood Acres on Aug. 19.
Lous Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The community came out for a unique 5K fundraiser in Hartwood Acres on Aug. 19.

Partnered by North Hills Community Outreach, the Bubble Run had waves of runners start every 3-5 minutes. Then, at each kilometer marker, participants ran through the Foam Bogs where there is enough colored foam to cover the runners from head to toe.

Money raised from this race was used to help people served by the NHCO.

