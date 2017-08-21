Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Swimmers enjoy pool party as season winds down at Hampton Pool

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
Ella Lattimore, 8, goes down the slide Aug. 18, 2017 at Hampton Community Pool.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Ella Lattimore, 8, goes down the slide Aug. 18, 2017 at Hampton Community Pool.
Jack Kandravy, 8, and his brother, Ben Kandravy, 9, play some keep away on Aug. 18, 2017 at Hampton Community Pool.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Jack Kandravy, 8, and his brother, Ben Kandravy, 9, play some keep away on Aug. 18, 2017 at Hampton Community Pool.
Alfred Midgley and his daughter, Annemarie, 4, enjoy a day at the pool on Aug. 18, 2017, at Hampton Community Pool.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Alfred Midgley and his daughter, Annemarie, 4, enjoy a day at the pool on Aug. 18, 2017, at Hampton Community Pool.
Chris Lattimore and daughter Vivan, 3, enjoy going down the slide on Aug. 18, 2017 at Hampton Community Pool.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Chris Lattimore and daughter Vivan, 3, enjoy going down the slide on Aug. 18, 2017 at Hampton Community Pool.
Hampton Community Pool was a busy place on Aug. 18, 2017, as swimmers flocked to the facility for a late summer swim.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton Community Pool was a busy place on Aug. 18, 2017, as swimmers flocked to the facility for a late summer swim.

On Aug. 18, Hampton Community Pool was packed with swimmers on a perfect, summer afternoon.

