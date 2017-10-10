Hampton Council approves zoning changes, hires finance director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hampton Township council had several actions at its recent board meeting, including the announcement of the new finance director, and passing zoning amendments.

Robert Omecene, of Hampton Township, was endorsed by council at its Sept. 27 meeting as the township's new finance director. Omecene comes with more than 30 years experience, according to Christopher Lochner, township municipal manager.

He was the former director of operations and finance at the Allegheny Center mall before it closed and most recently has been working with UPMC, said Lochner. “We're very pleased. It's a key position in an organization. You need to understand both the financial end and also the HR end,” said Lochner.

The township's soon-to-be former financial director Albert Presto, who has been with the township since 2005, is retiring, but has agreed to stay on until the end of the year to assist in the transition. Omecene began on Oct. 2.

Also, the council held a public hearing regarding proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance. The amendments will give relief to residential zoned properties and their owners applying for changes to their property, according to Martin Orban, land use administrator for the county.

Amendments presented include wording, adding permit exemptions for certain pet containment and irrigation systems, clarified wall construction methods and permitting requirements, adding permit exemptions for certain deer barrier fencing; adding a two-tiered accessory structures setback requirement based on square footage and height that will reduce setback requirements for certain accessory structures; and clarified non-conforming structure setback requirements, according to Orban.

Victor Son, president of the council, said no comment was made at the hearing. The council enacted Ordinance 797 to amend zoning.

The council also approved to continue with Waste Management for garbage, recycling and hazardous waste collection services in the township.

A five-year contract with Waste Management was just completed, said Lochner. The bid process was through the North Hills Council of Government for 2018 to 2021 with an optional one-year extension, according to Hampton's website. Waste Management was the sole bidder, said Son.

The fee will increase from $18.69 per month to $20.20, of which Lochner said is the same if not lower than nearby communities.

“It's competitive. We're right in the ballpark,” he said.

He said rates escalate year by year.

“It's based on today's environment,” said Lochner.

The approximately 10 percent increase rate for 2018 “was due to a change in the recycling market as well as the production rate for the automated recycling carts.”

This includes an approximately 3-percent rate for each remaining year of the contract.

The rates for curbside service for 2018 will be $20.20; 2019 will be 20.81; 2020 will be 21.43; 2021 will be $22.07; with an option year (2022) at $22.73. Waste Management was the sole bidder.

The regulations regarding Waste Management's unlimited curb service for trash and recyclables is available through the township website.

The North Hills COG is a joint partnership of 19 governments that work together on a variety of areas and initiatives, according to Cary Montgomery, council member of the Hampton Township, who also serves as liaison to the COG.

Members of the COG do not have to be part of a collective agreement, said Montgomery. But the advantage of it is that communities can receive more competitive pricing and service.

“It gives incentive to keep prices reasonable,” said Montgomery, a council member of 12 years.

He said in the end it helps to provide better service at better prices, all a benefit to its residents.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.