Millvale's New Sun Rising hosting Halloween fundraiser

Halloween is the perfect time to revisit Edgar Allan Poe's macabre literary works, according to nonprofit New Sun Rising.

The social enterprise incubator is hosting the Halloween fundraiser The Moo Ha, featuring a Poe haunt experience, on Oct. 28. The event's name combines the party's location at New Sun Rising's Millvale headquarters inside the former Loyal Order of the Moose with Halloween.

UniversalWit, an immersive game and tour company, will create an eerie atmosphere by holding a haunt encounter called “A Shot in the Dark: Do Tale,” in the building's basement. “Poe is such a great storyteller, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate Halloween. We also love our Millvale Community Library. … Both New Sun Rising and UniversalWit are literary lovers,” said Daniel Stiker, New Sun Rising's fiscal sponsorship and Arts MODE director, noting that the library would highlight Poe's works as the event approaches.

New Sun Rising invites guests to wear costumes and is holding a costume contest at 10 p.m. Since he has become “Poe-obsessed,” planning the event, Stiker plans on wearing a representation of Poe's works “The Masque of the Red Death” and “The Raven.”

VIP admission to the 21-and-over event includes a “haunted banquet” catered by Sprezzatura, with a vegetarian option available, Stiker said. Guests will sip drinks, including the “raven's blood:” a cocktail featuring a blend from Millvale-based Tupelo Honey Teas, mint and rum, and dine at a long, candelabra-lined table.

VIP guests may enter the party at 6 p.m.; the haunt experience is included with the $90 tickets. New Sun Rising is capping VIP admission to 30 attendees and ending VIP ticket sales on Oct. 21. A $30 general admission ticket includes drinks, light hors d'oeuvres and the option to make a $5 donation for a three-minute Poe haunt experience. General admission entry is at 8 p.m., with tickets available in advance and at the door. DJ Miss J will spin current hits and Halloween classics. While the party won't end until midnight, the haunt experience will close at 9 p.m. to make room for additional guests.

“Proceeds will help with the renovations of the Moose to include (the) 412 Food Rescue Kitchen and Sprezzatura Café, a community event space and co-working space,” Stiker said. “It will also help support our vibrant community initiatives around opportunity, culture and sustainability.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.