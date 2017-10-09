Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Millvale's New Sun Rising hosting Halloween fundraiser

Erica Cebzanov | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Edgar Allan Poe's work will be celebrated at a Halloween Fundraiser called The Moo Ha, which will be held Oct. 28 in Millvale. The Poe haunt experience promises to be a frighteningly good time.
Edgar Allan Poe's work will be celebrated at a Halloween Fundraiser called The Moo Ha, which will be held Oct. 28 in Millvale. The Poe haunt experience promises to be a frighteningly good time.

Updated 13 hours ago

Halloween is the perfect time to revisit Edgar Allan Poe's macabre literary works, according to nonprofit New Sun Rising.

The social enterprise incubator is hosting the Halloween fundraiser The Moo Ha, featuring a Poe haunt experience, on Oct. 28. The event's name combines the party's location at New Sun Rising's Millvale headquarters inside the former Loyal Order of the Moose with Halloween.

UniversalWit, an immersive game and tour company, will create an eerie atmosphere by holding a haunt encounter called “A Shot in the Dark: Do Tale,” in the building's basement. “Poe is such a great storyteller, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate Halloween. We also love our Millvale Community Library. … Both New Sun Rising and UniversalWit are literary lovers,” said Daniel Stiker, New Sun Rising's fiscal sponsorship and Arts MODE director, noting that the library would highlight Poe's works as the event approaches.

New Sun Rising invites guests to wear costumes and is holding a costume contest at 10 p.m. Since he has become “Poe-obsessed,” planning the event, Stiker plans on wearing a representation of Poe's works “The Masque of the Red Death” and “The Raven.”

VIP admission to the 21-and-over event includes a “haunted banquet” catered by Sprezzatura, with a vegetarian option available, Stiker said. Guests will sip drinks, including the “raven's blood:” a cocktail featuring a blend from Millvale-based Tupelo Honey Teas, mint and rum, and dine at a long, candelabra-lined table.

VIP guests may enter the party at 6 p.m.; the haunt experience is included with the $90 tickets. New Sun Rising is capping VIP admission to 30 attendees and ending VIP ticket sales on Oct. 21. A $30 general admission ticket includes drinks, light hors d'oeuvres and the option to make a $5 donation for a three-minute Poe haunt experience. General admission entry is at 8 p.m., with tickets available in advance and at the door. DJ Miss J will spin current hits and Halloween classics. While the party won't end until midnight, the haunt experience will close at 9 p.m. to make room for additional guests.

“Proceeds will help with the renovations of the Moose to include (the) 412 Food Rescue Kitchen and Sprezzatura Café, a community event space and co-working space,” Stiker said. “It will also help support our vibrant community initiatives around opportunity, culture and sustainability.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.