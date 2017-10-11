Millvale EcoDistrict partners win award, join with Etna, Sharpsburg on new program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As design firm evolveEA and its community partners expand their ecodistrict process beyond Millvale, they have earned another award for their EcoDistrict Plan focusing on sustainability.

The Green Building Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing green places in Western Pennsylvania, presented the groups with the Inspiration Award at the 2017 Emerald Evening on Sept. 21 at the August Wilson Center for African-American Culture, Downtown.

The alliance gave the award to evolveEA, Millvale Borough, the Millvale Community Library and Millvale Community Development Corp. for the multi-year plan launched in 2012 focusing on food, water, air quality, energy, mobility and equity.

“In celebration of the Millvale EcoDistrict's vision, perseverance and tremendous dedication to sustainability, the collaborative will receive the 2017 Inspiration Award,” an alliance news release stated.

“Millvale has spent five years thoughtfully crafting its redevelopment into a community-wide sustainability movement.”

Lisa Seel, Millvale Community Library executive director, accepted the award with Brian Wolovich, library founder, Millvale councilman and New Sun Rising co-founder; and Zaheen Hussain, Millvale sustainability coordinator.

“For me, this award represents the hard work, care for both the community and our earth, and degree of change that can be achieved when people gather together and work toward a common goal,” Seel said.

Millvale has received many accolades, including two national American Planning Association Awards, for the plan. Now it is embarking on a new project — the Triboro Ecodistrict program with Etna and Sharpsburg.

Social enterprise incubator New Sun Rising is partnering with evolveEA, the Etna Economic Development Corp. and Sharpsburg Neighborhood Organization “to promote coordinated, sustainable community development” throughout the boroughs, according to New Sun Rising's website.

Hussain said the boroughs are working as independent ecodistricts that collaborate for maximum impact. Etna and Sharpsburg will maintain the same planning areas as the Millvale EcoDistrict Plan, but with the potential for different individual projects and goals.

“We're not going to be taking away any autonomy from any municipality or neighborhood, said Hussain. “We want each community to hold on to its culture and hold on to its community, but we want to be able to leverage our resources to grow off of each other's work.”

EvolveEA strategic principal Christine Mondor and Wolovich also shared their knowledge with others during “Pittsburgh's Emerging Ecodistricts,” a seminar sponsored by EcoDistricts, a Portland, Ore.-based nonprofit striving to build “just, resilient and sustainable cities.”

Millvale is one of 11 North American municipalities to become EcoDistricts Certified.

To view the Green Building Alliance's video about the Millvale EcoDistrict Plan, visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SUhGbQxDFhM&feature=youtu.be.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.