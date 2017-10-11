Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Candytown Superhero Edition offered at Allison Park Church

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Buzz Lightyear and many other familiar characters will be at Candytown Superhero Edition, a special Halloween event at all four Allison Park Church locations on Oct. 28 and 29.
Candytown Superhero Edition, a free event for children in pre-K through fifth grade, is coming to Allison Park Church's campuses in Hampton, Deer Lakes, Butler, and Ambridge on Oct. 28 and 29. Times vary by location and can be found at candytown17.com.

Children will have the opportunity to wear their superhero costumes and journey through a life-sized board game featuring their favorite superheroes.

At each station, children will be able to accumulate candy and win epic superhero prizes.

Candytown has been held at Allison Park Church for seven years, and was created by several members of the church's youth and children's ministry staff. Last year, about 1,000 people took part in the event at the four locations.

