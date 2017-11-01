Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler puts futuristic twist on 'Sleepy Hollow' for fall play

Erica Cebzanov | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Andrew Lesnett, as Ichabod Crane, and Sidne Shipman, as Dame Van Tassel, practice for Shaler Area's play' The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.'
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Andrew Lesnett, as Ichabod Crane, and Sidne Shipman, as Dame Van Tassel, practice for Shaler Area's play' The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.'
Bella James portrays Katrina Van Tassel in Shaler Area's 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.'
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Bella James portrays Katrina Van Tassel in Shaler Area's 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.'
Andrew Lesnett plays Ichabod Crane in Shaler Area's play 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.'
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Andrew Lesnett plays Ichabod Crane in Shaler Area's play 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.'
Zach Reed portrays Brom Bones in Shaler Area's upcoming play 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.'
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Zach Reed portrays Brom Bones in Shaler Area's upcoming play 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.'
Shaler Area's cast practices for their upcoming play 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' on Monday, Oct. 23 , 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area's cast practices for their upcoming play 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' on Monday, Oct. 23 , 2017.
Shaler Area cast members practice for their play 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area cast members practice for their play 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

Updated 13 hours ago

Shaler Area High School students will present a twist on the quintessential autumn play “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

Even though the play is set in 1790, the Shaler Area production will incorporate sets and costumes with steampunk — a genre combining historical elements with science-fiction inspired technology.

The performances are slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 10; as well as 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Shaler High School Auditorium.

The play is based on Washington Irving's short story about schoolmaster Ichabod Crane's experiences in the haunted town of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. Crane, originally from Connecticut, competes with Abraham “Brom Bones” Van Brunt for Katrina Van Tassel's hand until Crane experiences an ill-fated encounter in the woods.

Senior Andrew Lesnett, who plays Ichabod Crane, said the portrayal features a lighter script than most audiences probably anticipate.

“Everyone's thinking it's supposed to be really scary. Well, yes, there's some aspects to that, but there's a lot of humor, which I did not know going into that.”

Senior Zach Reed, who plays Brom Bones, said people might incorrectly associate this play with the 1999 movie “Sleepy Hollow” starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci.

“The way people usually see Ichabod in the movie, they think he is suave,” Lexi Cerny, senior student director said. “Here he is, like, an outcast. He is nerdy and a weirdo. Brom is the knight in shining armor.”

“He's (Ichabod's) kind of a jerk. He's trying to come off as super nice to the adults, but in reality, he's just like sucking up to them. And he's, like, a really bad guy,” Lesnett said.

Reed said his character's personality evolves throughout the show in a manner that parallels Ichabod's.

“Brom Bones is kind of a jerk at first, just because he's really confident and kind of full of himself. It reminds you kind of like Gaston, from ‘Beauty and the Beast.' Like throughout the show, he realizes that is not a good way to be if you want people to like you.”

Sophomore Bella James, who plays Katrina Van Tassel, has mostly played male roles in Shaler Area shows, such as Michael Banks in “Mary Poppins.”

“It's a lot different because you have to talk differently and move differently and just take on a different personality.”

Thirty-eight cast members will take the stage during the show.

“There's a surprising amount of ensemble scenes, especially for a play. Like, we have a church choir and that's a big part of it,” Cerny said. “We actually sing and we have a church choir director and there's a dance scene.”

Thirty crew members are bringing the steampunk theme to life.

Co-director Kristen Susany said the show's costume designer, Kari Simonetti, has wanted to incorporate steampunk into previous shows for some time.

“Since ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' is a work of speculative fiction, with futuristic and supernatural elements, we realized that steampunk was a perfect fit,” Susany said.

Since the crew must work within the confines of a high school budget, they are upcycling objects and painting them to resemble metal. The crew has transformed carpet tubes into tree trunks and is cutting and carving 250 Styrofoam gears into branches, according to set designer Jeanne Marshall, whose daughter Kelsey is acting in the play.

“Artistically, for me and for the students, I think it's really fun to shake up your brain and work outside of your zone and this show is definitely doing that.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.