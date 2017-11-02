Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler Area primary school to use grant for books, poster maker

Erica Cebzanov | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
Jeffery Primary School in the Shaler Area School District was awarded a $5,000 grant from The Grainger Foundation. Teachers received $100 to purchase books for their classrooms, and the school bought a poster maker.
Jeffery Primary School soon will have additional educational posters lining its walls and more books in its classrooms.

The Grainger Foundation has awarded the school, part of the Shaler Area School District, a $5,000 grant. Faculty and Jeffery Parent Teacher Organization members collaborated to submit the proposal.

Jeffery guidance counselor Maryann Swartz, who assisted with the proposal, said every teacher received $100 to purchase books.

“The teachers are creating wish lists for their classroom libraries. A lot of times, they purchase those (books) out of their own funds,” JoAnne Townsend, interim school principal, said.

“We also purchased a Canon poster maker, including extra ink cartridges and four rolls of paper,” Swartz said.

“For our school-wide positive behavior support plan, we have posters throughout the building. We also post expectations throughout the school. There are many uses for a poster maker in a school setting.”

Townsend said the supplies will move with the students as they transition to the new Scott Primary School. Officials at an October town hall stated that the school is expected to open at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

William Morgano, W.W. Grainger Inc.'s sales team leader and parent of a Jeffery student, contacted his company's Pittsburgh branch manager, David Houghtelling, to recommend the donation and approached Swartz regarding the opportunity.

“We are proud to recommend the programs offered by the Grainger Community Grant Program,” Houghtelling said in a news release. “We understand the need Jeffery Primary School has in providing its dynamic learning environment to the communities of Etna, Millvale, Reserve and Shaler.”

William W. Grainger, founder of the Illinois-based industrial supply company, started The Grainger Foundation in 1949.

Through the grant program, Grainger's branch and operations managers and distribution center directors nominate local nonprofits for grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

