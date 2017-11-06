Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Pittsburgh Food Truck Park comes to fruition

Tribune-Review | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 11:12 a.m.
Dillon Zernich of Fox Chapel enjoys a taco and soft drink during a food truck preview party Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Millvale's Riverfront Park.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
J.C. Hood serves up a Pittsburgh Smokehouse sandwich to Dan Conniff of Crafton during a food truck preview party Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Millvale's Riverfront Park.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Heather Wolf of Millvale plays a game of cornhole at a food truck preview party Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Millvale's Riverfront Park.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Mark Duffield and Emily Signorella enjoy a cool fall night at a food truck preview party Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Millvale's Riverfront Park.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Food trucks like Franktuary attended a food truck preview party Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Millvale's Riverfront Park.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
A food truck preview party held at Millvale's Riverfront Park was well attended Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Food Truck Park in Millvale, the first of its kind in our city, held a preview party on Nov. 3 to showcase the vision for this space. The idea was to create a concept that features the best of Pittsburgh's food truck scene combined with top-notch beer choices from many of the city's great breweries, all in one, convenient location.

Located in the Millvale Riverfront Park and on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, the Pittsburgh Food Truck Park will feature a daily rotation of the area's favorite mobile food vendors, a beer garden with more than 30 local drafts, a performance venue, an event space, and game yard — all at the river's edge.

For details, go to www.pittsburghfoodpark.com.

