Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton man spreads Christmas cheer with massive display

Natalie Beneviat | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
For Hampton resident Ed Buczkowski, spreading Christmas cheer with his annual display is a labor of love.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
For Hampton resident Ed Buczkowski, spreading Christmas cheer with his annual display is a labor of love.

Updated 12 hours ago

Ed Buczkowski of Spruce Lane in Hampton wants to spread the Christmas cheer and thinks his full yard display of holiday decor and music should do the trick.

He's inviting everyone to enjoy his annual Christmas decoration tradition. In fact, he encourages kids to come out and take a look, even if it means parking and getting a closer look. It's not a drive-by sort of presentation, he said.

His holiday display comes with nearly 50 lighted figurines, such as an elephant, polar bear, igloo, reindeer and Santa.

Front and center is a Nativity scene, of course, he said.

There is computer-generated music that is linked to the lights on the shrubs in the front, so they blink in time to the song, he said. Some colored laser lights keep the front trees dazzling and there is a lighted wreath and other decorations on the home, he said.

He usually picks up another display after the season, when they're on sale. He has two grandchildren that are ages 3 and 6, but he wants more families to see it, especially kids.

“I have plenty of parking. Stop and let the kids out,” he said.

Right now he turns on the lights from 7 to 8 p.m. during the week and 7 to approximately 10 p.m. on the weekends. The closer to Christmas they're on longer with him keeping them on all night on Christmas Eve.

He said his electricity bill usually goes up a bit, but it's worth it.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.