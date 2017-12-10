Hampton man spreads Christmas cheer with massive display

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ed Buczkowski of Spruce Lane in Hampton wants to spread the Christmas cheer and thinks his full yard display of holiday decor and music should do the trick.

He's inviting everyone to enjoy his annual Christmas decoration tradition. In fact, he encourages kids to come out and take a look, even if it means parking and getting a closer look. It's not a drive-by sort of presentation, he said.

His holiday display comes with nearly 50 lighted figurines, such as an elephant, polar bear, igloo, reindeer and Santa.

Front and center is a Nativity scene, of course, he said.

There is computer-generated music that is linked to the lights on the shrubs in the front, so they blink in time to the song, he said. Some colored laser lights keep the front trees dazzling and there is a lighted wreath and other decorations on the home, he said.

He usually picks up another display after the season, when they're on sale. He has two grandchildren that are ages 3 and 6, but he wants more families to see it, especially kids.

“I have plenty of parking. Stop and let the kids out,” he said.

Right now he turns on the lights from 7 to 8 p.m. during the week and 7 to approximately 10 p.m. on the weekends. The closer to Christmas they're on longer with him keeping them on all night on Christmas Eve.

He said his electricity bill usually goes up a bit, but it's worth it.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.