Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Hampton/Shaler

Glenshaw Presbyterian program strengthens fight against food insecurity

Erica Cebzanov | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Erica Cochran, NHCO food pantry coordinator, said that it's the volunteers who make the difference.
Erica Cochran, NHCO food pantry coordinator, said that it's the volunteers who make the difference.

Updated 12 hours ago

Glenshaw Presbyterian Church is collaborating with Giant Eagle and several local nonprofits to combat hunger in Western Pennsylvania.

For more than a year, church volunteers have transported surplus bread and baked goods from the Harmarville Giant Eagle Express to North Hills Community Outreach's Allison Park food pantry on Mondays and The Lighthouse Foundation in Butler on Wednesdays. They take frozen meat to Etna's Bread of Life Food Pantry on Thursdays.

“We actually do intermittent storage at our church, like, we pick up on Saturdays and Sundays, and we leave everything at our church,” said Duane McDonough, who coordinates the food ministry. “We have freezers and refrigerators at our church and it can hold two days worth of pick up very nicely.”

The program evolved out of Glenshaw Presbyterian Church's participation in The Neighborhood Table, a free community dinner at Sharpsburg's Roots of Faith Ministry Center. The church contracts with the Harmarville Giant Eagle Express to cater the dinner on the second Thursday of the month. While arranging the dinner plans, Giant Eagle officials asked if the church could benefit from surplus food donations, thus launching the food ministry.

McDonough said he found coordinating the food pick-up and drop-off schedules challenging because many pantries could not accept donations around his church volunteers' itineraries and did not have additional food storage space far in advance of when their pantries are open to the public.

“I called probably 20 different food banks,” he said.

During their hour to hour-and-a-half shifts, volunteer drivers use a key code to access sealed bins at the Giant Eagle Express filled with bread, cookies, pies, muffins, cake, turnovers, frozen chicken and bacon placed inside blue bins. All of the food is viable and beneficial to the food insecure.

Giant Eagle spokesman Dick Roberts said the retail chain has been a longtime supporter of area food banks, pantries and others fighting hunger in our communities.

“Additionally, we began connecting area stores such as our Harmarville Giant Eagle Express with 412 Food Rescue to complement our food bank activities,” Roberts said. “All of these efforts allow Giant Eagle to continue our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.”

Founded in 2015, 412 Food Rescue works with food providers to rescue unsellable but healthy food by redirecting it to the food insecure.

Jennifer England, 412 Food Rescue operations director, said the organization is “just kind of making it easier for everyone.”

McDonough said Charlotte Butler, 412 Food Rescue donations coordinator, serves as a liaison for the church volunteers, ensuring that the food is picked up and not discarded.

“Our drivers, we'll go out, every day we're scheduled,” McDonough said. “We'll go out Christmas Day. New Year's Day. I mean, we'll be out there and our drivers have keys to the church if the doors were locked.”

“They're part of a growing trend making sure that they're neighbors are not facing hunger. … Ending hunger is a verb, not a one-time event,” England said, regarding the Glenshaw Presbyterian Church food ministry.

Erica Cochran, NHCO food pantry coordinator, said she is grateful to have volunteers willing to pick up food donations.

“We understand that it's not always possible for people to bring their donation to us. So here we have two important things going on … GetGo offering us food that would otherwise go to waste and Glenshaw Presbyterian volunteering to pick up this food on a regular schedule so it can go to someone in need.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.