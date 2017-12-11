Shaler Area school board approves land bank's acquisition of Etna property
Shaler Area school directors Dec. 6 approved the Tri-COG Land Bank's acquisition of an Etna property.
The Tri-COG Land Bank's supporters call it a tool to combat blight by acquiring tax-delinquent properties, clearing liens and deeding them to new owners to get them back on the tax rolls.
According to a Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania fact sheet, a land bank must obtain approval from the county tax claim bureau and local taxing authorities prior to discharging tax liens or acquiring tax-delinquent properties at judicial sales without competitive bidding.
The blighted property is located at 1 Bottomfield St.
The Shaler Area School Board voted in July 2016 to join other districts and municipalities in the land bank that could cover much of Allegheny County.
Every taxing body that joins the Tri-COG Land Bank commits to contributing 5 percent of delinquent taxes collected from properties in the bank's jurisdiction, and half of property taxes collected for the first five years on a land bank property that returns to the tax rolls.
Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.