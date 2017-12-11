Author's visit to Shaler North Hills Library will take patrons on trip to Kaufman's Department Store

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mentioning Kaufmann's iconic downtown building often conjures nostalgia, especially during the holidays.

Melanie Linn Gutowski's “Kaufmann's Department Store,” from Arcadia Publishing, traces the department store's history from the Kaufmann brothers founding it in 1871 as a South Side menswear shop to its 2006 merger with Federated Department Stores. The book contains more than 200 images such as photographs, store advertisements, directories and publications.

The author and public historian will present “Memories of Kaufmann's Department Store,” featuring a question-and-answer session and book signing, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Shaler North Hills Library.

The owners demolished and built the store multiple times. Once the store was downtown, they relocated it from Market Square to Fifth Avenue and Smithfield Street, where they started offering womenswear. Around 1913, Kaufmann's collectively identified two of its buildings as “the big store,” said Linn Gutowski, 35.

The store developed numerous traditions to commemorate the holidays.

Starting in the 1880s, holiday window displays entertained those of various socioeconomic classes, Linn Gutowski said.

The exhibits, often themed, grew more elaborate as technology improved.

“Originally, it was only the corner window at Fifth and Smithfield that could have anything moving because you physically had to have someone turning a crank or basically walking on a treadmill, that kind of a thing,” she said, noting that employees took 30-minute shifts turning the basement crank.

Kaufmann's housed a “children's own shop,” where youngsters could purchase small gifts, costing less than $10, for their relatives. The shelves were small enough for children and gift wrapping was complimentary with purchases.

Children and their families could visit Toyland, later changed to Santaland, to check out the latest toys and update their wish lists prior to visiting St. Nick. During the same visit, families could attend Christmas performances in the auditorium.

“In the restaurants, they would have these little themed menus,” said the Sharpsburg resident. “I know one year, every week was Christmas in a different country. So, one week it would be Christmas in France, so it would be French food.”

According to Linn Gutowski, the store contained an employee cafeteria, bakery and tea room on its upper floor. The most well-known dining establishment, however, was the Tic Toc Corner, opened in the 1950s. She described it as having an atmosphere “a little more upscale than a diner,” with a counter and stools. Clocks on the walls and menus paid homage to the famous Kaufmann's clock.

The writer explained that the 104-year-old clock is actually the second Kaufmann's clock. The first one was in front of the store's Grand Depot building built in the 1880s.

“It had four faces, so it was, like, a square clock on a pedestal, and someone hung a sign underneath it that said, ‘Meet me under the clock.' And that's how the whole, ‘Meet me under the clock; meet you under the clock thing happened.' ”

A company document claimed that, when the owners had the building torn down and rebuilt in 1913, they had not intended to add a clock. Yet, they said that they received so many public inquiries that they felt obliged to include one.

“I don't know how true that is because the current clock is actually built into the building, but in any case, they realized it was a really popular thing and they used it in their advertising.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.