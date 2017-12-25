Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

A.W. Beattie Career Center honors Shaler Area board member

Erica Cebzanov | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Sean Aiken and Jim Fisher with award plaque
Sean Aiken and Jim Fisher with award plaque

Updated 7 hours ago

A.W. Beattie Career Center has presented Shaler Area School Board member Jim Fisher with its Award of Distinction for his service on the center's joint operating committee.

Representing voting Region III, Fisher, 67, has served on the board 22 years.

Students from nine local schools attend Beattie. Two representatives from each school board form the center's joint operating committee.

According to Eric Heasley, Beattie executive director, Fisher has served more than 20 years on the committee, including previous presidential terms.

“He is focused on issues related to student success. He is an active participant when it comes to student recognitions events. He believes in making decisions that are in the best interest of all students attending A.W. Beattie,” said Heasley.

Fisher, of Shaler, said the center has recently made great advances.

“Whether it's culinary, whether it's carpentry, child care, nursing — whatever the field or endeavor — we tried to make sure that those different career paths prepared the children to be adults and to be a member of the community and to be the best chef they could be or whatever they dreamed they could be. … and all those different programs are all well certified. The kids come out ready to go right into the workforce as soon as they graduate.”

He and the other Beattie members fulfill the center's mission, “make sure the programs are adequate, the funding is there and it's managed properly,” according to Fisher.

He joined the board “to make a difference and bring some business savvy to the school district.” He said he has continued to serve because he believes in “judicious” spending, maintaining the board's “semblance of professionalism” and ensuring that students receive excellent educations.

Fisher filled the unexpired term of another member from July to December 2013.

With his master's in chemical engineering and a bachelor's in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh, Fisher will continue to handle waste water and education issues as a constituent specialist for state Sen. Randy Vulakovich until his retirement at year's end. Previously, he also retired from Moon Township-based Calgon Carbon Corp. and from Voorhees, N.J.-based American Water Works Service Company Inc.

Fisher heads the board's building and grounds and finance committees.

He is married to Susan, a Shaler Township commissioner and retired Shaler Area activities director and family and consumer sciences teacher. They have two children who graduated from Shaler Area and two grandchildren, one of whom attends Burchfield Primary School.

“I always tried to keep my career separate from my wife's career, even though it was difficult. Anything that came up that dealt with my family I would abstain from,” he said, noting that he would not negotiate teacher contracts while his wife worked as a Shaler Area teacher.

In addition to serving on the school board, Fisher is a Hampton Shaler Water Authority, Tri-COG land bank and Travelers Aid Society board member.

“My job is not to pat myself on the back. This job, I look at as doing your civic duty. Paying your civic rent, so to speak. By volunteering your time to serve on a board is where I get the most joy. It's not to be put on a pedestal.”

“I've been honored to serve, and that's something I'll be able to take with me the rest of my life because it's been very rewarding to me. I try to make a difference and hopefully I am succeeding.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.