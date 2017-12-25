Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton Park sports court to be renovated

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Sports court renovations in Hampton Community Park are planned to be ready for use this summer, as funding for the project was approved in the 2018 budget for the township.

Hampton Township Council unanimously agreed to fund next year's budget at its Dec. 13 meeting, which included $200,000 toward the basketball and street hockey court renovations, with an additional volleyball court.

The funding matches a $200,000 grant the township already received from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The overall cost is approximately $400,000, according to Alex Zarenko, director of Community Services Department.

Zarenko said in order to keep the DCNR funding, they need to begin the project this year.

The existing basketball court and street hockey court were put in place in 1991 and are quite worn.

“It's beyond its useful lifespan,” Zarenko said.

The new plan will include renovation of two full-size regulation basketball courts and one renovated regulation-size street hockey court. And both of these will be oriented appropriately to the sun, north to south, he said.

Previously, they weren't and glare from the sun was problematic at certain times of the day.

New to the area will be a sand volleyball court, which Zarenko said had been part of their master plan for quite some time. Also, residents have expressed a desire for it.

The next item they will address is to have a tennis court access ramp compliant with American Disability Act, said Zarenko. Otherwise, the tennis courts are in good shape and do not need renovated, he said.

Zarenko said they hope to award bids by late January.

“Ideally, we'd like to start the project in March and have it ready for the summer,” said Christopher Lochner, municipal manager for the township.

The township did previously apply for a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant for $200,000 but did not receive it.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

