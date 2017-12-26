Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Sample Road bridge in Hampton to close for work

Natalie Beneviat | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Updated 7 hours ago

The bridge on Sample Road in Hampton Township is set to be totally reconstructed, which will require a detour for approximately three months, according to a public meeting held by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Dec. 13.

The meeting provided information on the project and gave a chance for the community to provide feedback.

The project will entail a full superstructure replacement, which will include removal of the existing concrete deck and T-beam structure, according to Steve Cowan, press officer for the PennDOT Engineering District 11-0. The existing abutments and piers will remain in place and a new steel multi-girder superstructure and new concrete deck will be constructed. Some approach roadway and guiderail updates will also be completed, he said.

“Work will occur in 2018, with an anticipated construction time of 10 to 12 weeks. Work may begin in June, but is subject to change based on material fabrication and contractor availability,” Cowan said.

The project has not been to bid yet, he said.

Christopher Lochner, municipal manager for Hampton Township, said the bridge was severely damaged some years ago by flooding and had some work done to fix those problems, but not permanently.

He said the bridge is in definite need of a reconstruction and has been for years. So he feels the project is necessary.

Lochner indicated the PennDOT officials said there's a chance that PennDOT could time the work after or near when school is finished for the year, but the project overall will take some time, “which obviously is going to cause some inconvenience.”

There will be “full closure and detour in place for the duration of the project,” said Cowan. A posted detour will utilize Sample Road, Mt. Royal Boulevard, Ferguson Road and Peebles Road, he said.

Not many businesses or homeowners are very close to the project, except for It's All About Kids, Inc. located on Sample Road and in the same vicinity of the bridge, according to the daycare owner Maureen Lah.

Lah said she understands there are safety concerns and that it's necessary to have the bridge done. However, she is most concerned about the high level of construction noise as they are in near proximity to the bridge and she has close to 40 children at her daycare.

“It's a true concern,” said Lah, who's owned the business since 2001.

Lah said PennDOT officials indicated they were going to do some potential readings on noise, and she said she hopes it's prior to the project beginning as she's worried she may have to relocate for that time.

She said that PennDOT has been in communication with her. And they said they will put all their equipment on the opposite side of the road from her business.

Cowan said local municipalities will be informed once a more definitive schedule is set and the contractor is required to send a letter two weeks prior to implementing a detour. He said the department will work to follow-up with any concerns from the meeting.

No additional public meetings will be held regarding the project, said Cowan.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

