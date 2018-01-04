Millvale Community Library welcomes new executive director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the two months that Susan McClellan, 52, has served as the Millvale Community Library's executive director, she has devised numerous outreach activities and goals for community improvement.

Each month, about 1,000 patrons walk through the library's doors, but McClellan, who recently worked as Coraopolis Memorial Library's director, wants to increase patronage through a spring literacy event, adolescent book club and training for small business owners. She hopes to double attendance in this year's summer reading program.

The library also has expanded its Maker Program, which provides hands-on creative activities, to include adult workshops from local artists on the first Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Roman Benty, maker educator, currently leads one workshop for children ages 7 and up from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. McClellan, of Reserve, is applying for grants to develop a music maker space using guitars donated from Brighton Music Center in Ross.

Furthermore, she has initiated a homebound reading program for Lloyd McBride Court residents.

McClellan said she wants to use her new position to address Millvale's status as a food desert — an area without access to affordable, fresh food — by advocating for bus transit within the borough.

“Our (community) needs assessment showed that that's a big need in Millvale.”

She envisions organizing a sustainable food fair and seed walk in the spring to further acknowledge the issue.

“Almost every morning she comes into work with a new idea for programs and improving engagement. It has been a fun couple months and I'm grateful to work with her,” said Sheena Carroll, library outreach and development coordinator and AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer. In addition to managing Carroll, McClellan oversees three other employees.

McClellan said her duties include fundraising and grant writing, handling the library's day-to-day operations and working to increase its circulation and patronage.

“Susan has been a phenomenal addition to our library staff and the larger Millvale community. She has a wonderful track record of bringing community-focused library services to all of the places she's worked in her career,” said Mallory Womble, library board president. “With that background, she was able to really hit the ground running and has been able to seamlessly take over the role.”

“What I love the most about Millvale Library is the community support. The wonderful, fantastic library board has been very welcoming, as has everyone in the community ... it's like a family here, it's very close-knit,” said McClellan.

She has a master's in library and information science from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelor's in library and information science.

“I grew up in the country and my mother didn't drive and I'm the youngest of seven. I was about 8-years-old when I got my first library card, she said. “And so, I always had an older sibling drive me to the Apollo Memorial Library. And ever since I had my first library card, I always had my nose in a book.”

Most recently as the Coraopolis Memorial Library director, McClellan managed nine employees and six volunteers. Beforehand, as the Shaler North Hills Library's outreach librarian from 2007 through 2010, she facilitated book deliveries to homebound residents, provided outreach to day cares and promoted the library at the township's holiday events.

She also served as Shaler North Hills Library's weekend reference librarian, Avalon Public Library's director and ICM School of Business & Medical Careers, now Brightwood Career Institute, librarian.

In her spare time, she volunteers at the Ross-based Repurposed thrift shop and Fox Chapel-based Artissima Studio.

She also sells her watercolor paintings. McClellan lives with her husband, Drew, and cats, Boots and Pumpkin.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.