Hampton/Shaler

Hampton Fitness Center helping residents, nonresidents keep New Year's resolutions

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
The Hampton fitness center offers area residents a place to work out.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

Residents are taking advantage of staying in shape during the cold weather at the Hampton Township Community Center, with several fitness programs beginning this month.

Winter hours for the community center are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Jocelyn Antenucci, who has been using the fitness center for several years, was working out last week and said she usually runs outdoors but opts for the indoor gym during cold weather.

“It's great. It's got all the basics,” she said.

Antenucci, who grew up and graduated from Hampton Township School District, said the membership costs can't be beat either.

The community center offers a variety of avenues of exercising opportunities, including its fitness area and track, located on the mezzanine level of the center, accessible via a membership or purchase of a daily pass. The area includes cardio, weight-training equipment, and the track, according to Bill Ryder, program supervisor for the community center.

Tim Osche, a Hampton resident for 13 years and member of the fitness center for more than four, said it's good but you “have to hit it at the right time” because it can get “hectic” during busy hours.

For those busy days, exercisers can try out classes, with new sessions beginning in January.

“I think we offer a program for all ages (and) classes that are of interest,” said Ryder.

Several adult exercise classes starting up this month are returning from last year, including Beginning Tai Chi, Continuing Tai Chi, Easy Yoga, and Pilates. Beginner line dancing will start in March, according to an online brochure.

There are also several senior exercise classes geared for those 60 and older.

Aside from classes and the fitness area, the community center program also offers activities for adults, including adult and senior pickleball, adult badminton, adult basketball and adult recreational volleyball. All of these just cost $5 per night.

Overall, costs vary depending on the activity, but for example, 12-month fitness area fees for residents 18 and older can be purchased for $67, and nonresidents may join for $134. Youths ages 10 to 17 cost $56, and $111 for nonresidents. Residential married couples get a price break at $117, and nonresidents at $222. A daily fee is $6 for residents and $12 for nonresidents.

Family memberships are available, too.

There is also an opportunity for a daily walk-in fee of $4 per night for swimming at the Hampton Township High School indoor pool, held Tuesday or Thursday evenings from 8 to 9 p.m. from now to March 22, and two sections of low-impact aqua aerobics will begin in February.

All community center and class times and costs are available through the Hampton Township website. Also, registration for classes and memberships must be done online unless otherwise noted.

Hampton resident Anthony Loskoch was visiting the fitness center last week and said he enjoys the climate controlled area.

He's there about five days a week and said he occasionally takes the aerobic classes.

“It's a good deal for the money,” he said.

For those 17 and younger members, the co-ed Street Hockey Instruction starts Jan. 19, Mondays and Wednesdays, from 5 to 6 p.m. And a youth open gym is available daily. Just bring a ball and $1 without a valid identification card. An adult gym also is featured but times and days vary. Parents can bring their toddler to preschooler to open gym where equipment will be provided after registration, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.

For details, go to www.hampton-pa.org.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

