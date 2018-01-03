Depreciation Lands museum hosting pair of popular winter events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gun-crafting and a doll tea are the focus of two upcoming, separate and popular events at the Depreciation Lands Museum in Hampton Township this winter.

The first is a Doll Tea for children Jan. 28 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the museum, followed by gun-crafting classes beginning Feb. 6 at the Hampton Township Middle School Tech Ed Classroom.

The annual Doll Tea invites children to bring their favorite doll for an afternoon of treats, crafts and even dancing, said Susan Claus, a long-time museum volunteer and event organizer.

All of the activities are planned for both child and doll. Claus said any size doll is fine, though activities are geared toward those standing approximately 18 inches.

They'll be making two crafts, one of which is a pomander, a mandarin orange filled with cloves that will dry and shrink and provide a pleasant scent to keep.

Like everything else at the museum, the pomander is something people would have used during the time period of 18th century. Claus has one that has lasted almost 20 years.

And something new this year will be dancing, reflective of that time period, she said. The children have great fun, especially eating the pastries and drinking up all the tea, said Claus.

“The children come in not knowing one another and by the end of the afternoon they'll be chatting with each other,” she said.

She said it's held in the museum tavern building from 2 to 3 p.m. Cost is $12 for members, and $15 for others. The event is for ages 5 and older.

She said space is limited so it's best to register via the website early.

“It's just a nice, unplugged afternoon. Children enjoy the pace,” she said.

The Gunn Klass, which has been offered for almost 40 years, is always popular, said Karen Parsons, who organizes events at the museum.

It's a 15-week gun-crafting class where expert craftsmen will guide students through the process of designing and creating 18th-century firearms. The program is for students 18 years and older and some have been coming to the class for years, said Parsons.

Held at Hampton Middle School from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, students of the class will be led by instructor and museum volunteer Paul Claus on how to make a flintlock gun and other featured crafts.

Previous special crafts have included bellows or leather fire buckets, said Parsons. She said if someone finds a certain craft from that era that they would like to build, they are welcome. However, they must bring their own materials for any independent project.

Students will also need to bring materials for guns. Mentors will be there to help them select the appropriate materials and guide them through the whole process, said Parsons. Materials will be provided only for the special crafts featured by the museum for that semester, she said.

All the mentors have experience and skills in making tools or other crafts related to that time period, such as Paul Claus, who is a leather-making craftsman. Parsons said making a gun can take a long time, and it's highly irregular to finish it in the 15-week class, which is why some people keep returning to work on their project.

People can begin the class at any time and a second session may be held in the fall.

“It's really a fascinating skill to say you crafted your own flintlock gun,” she said.

Parsons added that many people have a desire to make their own things, especially in this day when everything is bought, including clothes, tools and food.

For those coming to the class for the first time, it's recommended they contact the museum first so they know what they need to bring.

Otherwise, enrollment can be done the day of the first class, she said,

Cost is $65 per semester and includes a membership to the Depreciation Lands Museum.

For details, go to www.depreciationlandsmuseum.org.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.