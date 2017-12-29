Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Millvale pottery studio experiencing 'ton' of growth

Erica Cebzanov | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Dan Kuhn, owner of Ton Pottery, explains how a photograph is put on a piece of carved pottery at his studio in Millvale.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Dan Kuhn, owner of Ton Pottery, explains how a photograph is put on a piece of carved pottery at his studio in Millvale.
Dan Kuhn, owner of Ton Pottery, has a variety of work at his studio in Millvale.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Dan Kuhn, owner of Ton Pottery, has a variety of work at his studio in Millvale.
Dan Kuhn, owner of Ton Pottery studio in Millvale, offers the chance for people to learn how to create their own one-of-a-kind piece of pottery.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Dan Kuhn, owner of Ton Pottery studio in Millvale, offers the chance for people to learn how to create their own one-of-a-kind piece of pottery.

Updated 7 hours ago

Dan Kuhn's family tree has influenced his artistic career.

“My mother is an artist. She did stained-glass windows while I was growing up, and she does some print making and jewelry work. My father is also a writer and was a lawyer. My uncle was a professional photographer,” Kuhn, 41, said.

The Harrison resident “discovered clay” while earning his bachelor's in fine arts at the California University of Pennsylvania.

He would eventually open Ton Pottery ceramics studio, retail space and gallery in Lawrenceville in 2014. Due to rent increases, issues regarding residential construction surrounding his location and other concerns, he relocated the business in July 2017 to 220 North Ave., Millvale.

Kuhn said his experience managing Midland Park, N.J.-based The Wortendyke Studio for four years has influenced his current business plan.

“I did the day-to-day — from mixing glazes, loading kilns, taught some classes, helped in the gallery.”

Kuhn decided to return to Pennsylvania to earn his master's in fine arts from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with the intention of finding a teaching job following graduation. Unable to find education work, over the years, he took a slew of jobs in various fields.

He and his wife, Aasta, who also has a master's of fine arts, finally decided to make a change.

“We both needed to apply those degrees to our livings, so we just sort of decided, I decided to quit my day job, I rented a space in Lawrenceville in an old mechanic's shop and we started there.”

Kuhn's German ancestors inspired his business name — “ton” is a German word for clay, he said.

Kuhn leases the 3,000-square-foot space from the Millvale Community Development Corp., as part of the Bennett Station Town Square redevelopment project. The area also includes Tazza D'Oro Café & Espresso Bar and Millvale Studios, the latter of which is closed due to damage from a fire.

Kuhn said that he and his wife want to make the ceramics studio something that is enjoyable for people of all ages and experience levels.

“Along with the classes and open studio, we also have a retail space and a gallery. We wanted to encompass the entire gamut. I also will do anything in ceramics for anybody: I will fix a kiln for anybody; I will sell them clay or glazes.”

Especially popular during the holidays were “Baby and Me” sessions, in which participants could create ornaments or trays featuring their children's or pets' handprints, footprints or paw prints. Kuhn said that he and his wife know from parenting Sam, 5 and Nora, 3, that “time is elusive” when dealing with young children, so the sessions, available year-round, are scheduled in flexible blocks.

Erin and Russ Bregman, of Spring Hill, have participated in the workshop the past two years with their now 16-month-old daughter, Clara.

“It's an amazing seasonal growth chart!” she wrote on Ton Pottery's Facebook page.

Kuhn said the retail area carries “functional and sculptural work” ranging from $3.50 for an ornament to $1,500 for a sculpture. The most popular items are $20 mugs.

Business has improved by “leaps and bounds” since moving to its new location, Kuhn said.

He also feels a sense of camaraderie with Millvale's residents and entrepreneurs.

“I know all of the business owners by their first names. We all say, ‘Hi' to each other. We sit and chat; we give each other a hard time on the street. It's a community as opposed to a section of the city.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.