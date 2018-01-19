New mayor says 'future of Millvale is now'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Millvale Mayor Brian Spoales took the oath of office Jan. 2, replacing Vincent Cinski, who did not seek re-election.

“Vince (Cinski) has been the mayor for 12 years in Millvale. He's created a great path for us to follow,” said Spoales, 59. “We wish him the best in his retirement and in his future moving forward.”

Spoales ran an uncontested race, along with re-elected councilmen Al Atkinson, James Machajewski Jr. and Jack Varley.

“My main goal has always been to find green space to build a playground for kids, instead of having them play in the streets,” said Spoales, who joined council in late 2014.

He also assisted with the Riverfront Park and business district's redevelopment.

Spoales said he does not anticipate residents getting priced out of Millvale as the community grows.

“I think they will see their land increase in value for them. They will be able to make a decision on where they want to stay, invest in their own property, to maintain it for the future, so whenever they do get older and need to move into assisted living or something like that, they have the funds because their property will have increased.”

Spoales also is looking into options to alleviate parking issues. One potential solution they have considered is building parking structures.

“Keep in mind, Millvale was an old mill town, so it's not built for as many cars that are in use as today, but in order to keep the community thriving and moving forward into the future, there's always going to be parking issues.”

As mayor, his first order of business was hiring police Chief Tim Komoroski, who had served on an interim basis for six months. Over the past six months, three officers also joined the force. He wants them to collaborate as a team to engage with business owners and residents.

Additionally, he plans to help organize events commemorating Millvale's 150th anniversary.

Spoales works as a contracts specialist at Carnegie Mellon University. Before that, he was an acquisitions and contracts manager and interim procurement director at the university.

He has a bachelor's in business management from Robert Morris University.

In addition to his council service, Spoales has volunteered on the Millvale Music Festival committee and Alverno Apartments board and led Holy Spirit Parish's fundraising committee.

“Mayor Spoales is always the first to volunteer to participate in any community event,” said borough Manager Amy Rockwell. He is always readily available to meet with residents and business leaders in our town. His dedication and passion for making Millvale great is what is going to make him a fantastic mayor.”

Millvale Music Festival co-founder Paul Bossung Jr. is filling Spoales' vacant council seat through 2021. Spoales said council will benefit from Bossung's experience, as well as organizational and information technology skills.

“The future of Millvale is upon us — with the happenings of last week, with my swearing in, the new chief's swearing in, our three new officers we hired back in October,” Spoales said. “The future of Millvale is now and I want everyone to become a part of it, so that together we can make the future of it happen.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.