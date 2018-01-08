Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Hampton council swears in new members

Natalie Beneviat | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Mike Peters
Mike Peters
Bethany Blackburn
Bethany Blackburn
Carolynn Johnson
Carolynn Johnson

Updated 7 hours ago

Hampton Township Council officially added three new members to its five-member council at its reorganization meeting Jan. 2.

District Judge Tom Swan swore in Michael Peters, Bethany Blackburn and Dr. Carolynn Johnson.

Then council unanimously voted Peters as president and Johnson as vice president.

Christopher Lochner, municipal manager for Hampton Township, said in his 30-plus years working at the township, he hasn't seen such a change in council as three seats in one election.

“To have a total flip like that, it's very unusual,” he said. He added they seem very “enthusiastic” to learn the processes.

“We're looking forward to working with them and a new chapter in Hampton history. I see no problem in their ability to serve,” said Lochner.

The three new council members are elected to a four-year term and unseated Cary Montgomery, former vice president Peter Russ, and former president Victor Son. Lochner said the latter three had been serving on council for at least 10 years each if not more.

Peters, said he and his new incoming fellow council members, Blackburn and Johnson, are “honored by the confidence and trust that Hampton residents” placed in them to serve and they are excited to begin.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with experienced council members, Sherry Neugebauer and Dick Dunlap, as well as (Lochner) and all of the municipal staff. With their assistance and the courses provided by the Local Government Academy, our orientation has been very informative and we expect to be prepared for the township's strategic planning meeting in April,” said Peters.

The council also approved to continue its regular meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the council chambers on McCully Road in Allison Park. The only exception so far will have meeting dates in December on the first and third Wednesdays.

Also, the strategic planning meeting is set for April 5.

A series of appointments and delegates were also named for various boards and committees in the township, including liaisons of council members to the board.

The council also voted to table the ordinance establishing an Intergovernmental Emergency Medical Services Cooperation with the Shaler Township at the recommendation of legal counsel, Vince Tucceri.

Tucceri said the move will give each township more time to really review an ordinance and Shaler EMS will continue to work under the current memorandum of understanding. He said he hopes they'll have a document ready by the end of January to review and adopt.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.