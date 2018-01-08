Hampton council swears in new members

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hampton Township Council officially added three new members to its five-member council at its reorganization meeting Jan. 2.

District Judge Tom Swan swore in Michael Peters, Bethany Blackburn and Dr. Carolynn Johnson.

Then council unanimously voted Peters as president and Johnson as vice president.

Christopher Lochner, municipal manager for Hampton Township, said in his 30-plus years working at the township, he hasn't seen such a change in council as three seats in one election.

“To have a total flip like that, it's very unusual,” he said. He added they seem very “enthusiastic” to learn the processes.

“We're looking forward to working with them and a new chapter in Hampton history. I see no problem in their ability to serve,” said Lochner.

The three new council members are elected to a four-year term and unseated Cary Montgomery, former vice president Peter Russ, and former president Victor Son. Lochner said the latter three had been serving on council for at least 10 years each if not more.

Peters, said he and his new incoming fellow council members, Blackburn and Johnson, are “honored by the confidence and trust that Hampton residents” placed in them to serve and they are excited to begin.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with experienced council members, Sherry Neugebauer and Dick Dunlap, as well as (Lochner) and all of the municipal staff. With their assistance and the courses provided by the Local Government Academy, our orientation has been very informative and we expect to be prepared for the township's strategic planning meeting in April,” said Peters.

The council also approved to continue its regular meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the council chambers on McCully Road in Allison Park. The only exception so far will have meeting dates in December on the first and third Wednesdays.

Also, the strategic planning meeting is set for April 5.

A series of appointments and delegates were also named for various boards and committees in the township, including liaisons of council members to the board.

The council also voted to table the ordinance establishing an Intergovernmental Emergency Medical Services Cooperation with the Shaler Township at the recommendation of legal counsel, Vince Tucceri.

Tucceri said the move will give each township more time to really review an ordinance and Shaler EMS will continue to work under the current memorandum of understanding. He said he hopes they'll have a document ready by the end of January to review and adopt.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.