Shaler's Fall Run Park to reopen this month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler officials are planning a soft opening of Fall Run Park — weather permitting — the week of Jan. 15, township engineer Matt Sebastian reported during a Jan. 2 commissioners meeting.

In June, the commissioners approved a base bid of nearly $700,000 to Butler County-based Gregori Construction Inc. for the removal and replacement of wooden pedestrian bridges, stream restoration, erosion control and improvements to repair damage sustained during 2015 rainstorms.

“They (the contractors) worked through some weather that I did not expect them to, and the finished product of what they're doing is just as good in the terrible weather as it's been in the good weather,” said Sebastian.

The township announced on Facebook that a grand reopening celebration is slated for May 12.

The 94-acre Fall Run Park, off Fall Run Road, is the largest of Shaler's six parks and features a nature trail leading to a waterfall.

In other news:

• The commissioners passed a resolution permitting the township to purchase, and subsequently demolish, a house at 31 Snyder St.

Township Manager Tim Rogers said that Shaler plans to “increase the turn radius at the entrance from Snyder to Valley Street, which is “desperately needed there for emergency vehicles.” Furthermore, he said, they will add additional street parking.

The initial appraisal was $53,000, but the price decreased to approximately $47,000 following the discovery of asbestos during an inspection.

• Board President David Shutter recognized Karen Boyle for her retirement from the Shaler Neighborhood Improvement Program Committee after 24 years of service. She officially resigned as the committee's president following the 28th Annual “Lite” Up Night.

“Karen has worked tirelessly to bring delight to the many children and families that have attended “Lite” Up Night throughout the years,” he said.

She is married to Commissioner James Boyle.

The commissioners appointed community members to the following boards:

• Shaler North Hills Library: Lori Voegtly-Mizgorski and Ann Carlson, terms expiring 2021.

• Planning Commission: Matthew Thiel, 2022; Terrence Brown, 2022; Chris Chirdon, appointed for unexpired term of Edward Pearson, who relocated, 2020.

• Civil Service Commission: John Benty, January 2024.

• Shaler EMS: William Cross, January 2022.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.