Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Shaler's Fall Run Park to reopen this month

Erica Cebzanov | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Shaler officials are planning a soft opening of Fall Run Park — weather permitting — the week of Jan. 15, township engineer Matt Sebastian reported during a Jan. 2 commissioners meeting.

In June, the commissioners approved a base bid of nearly $700,000 to Butler County-based Gregori Construction Inc. for the removal and replacement of wooden pedestrian bridges, stream restoration, erosion control and improvements to repair damage sustained during 2015 rainstorms.

“They (the contractors) worked through some weather that I did not expect them to, and the finished product of what they're doing is just as good in the terrible weather as it's been in the good weather,” said Sebastian.

The township announced on Facebook that a grand reopening celebration is slated for May 12.

The 94-acre Fall Run Park, off Fall Run Road, is the largest of Shaler's six parks and features a nature trail leading to a waterfall.

In other news:

• The commissioners passed a resolution permitting the township to purchase, and subsequently demolish, a house at 31 Snyder St.

Township Manager Tim Rogers said that Shaler plans to “increase the turn radius at the entrance from Snyder to Valley Street, which is “desperately needed there for emergency vehicles.” Furthermore, he said, they will add additional street parking.

The initial appraisal was $53,000, but the price decreased to approximately $47,000 following the discovery of asbestos during an inspection.

• Board President David Shutter recognized Karen Boyle for her retirement from the Shaler Neighborhood Improvement Program Committee after 24 years of service. She officially resigned as the committee's president following the 28th Annual “Lite” Up Night.

“Karen has worked tirelessly to bring delight to the many children and families that have attended “Lite” Up Night throughout the years,” he said.

She is married to Commissioner James Boyle.

The commissioners appointed community members to the following boards:

• Shaler North Hills Library: Lori Voegtly-Mizgorski and Ann Carlson, terms expiring 2021.

• Planning Commission: Matthew Thiel, 2022; Terrence Brown, 2022; Chris Chirdon, appointed for unexpired term of Edward Pearson, who relocated, 2020.

• Civil Service Commission: John Benty, January 2024.

• Shaler EMS: William Cross, January 2022.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.