Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hampton/Shaler

Blessed Trinity Academy students create 'blessing bags'

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
At Blessed Trinity Academy, 25 fifth-graders assembled 'blessing bags' filled with hats, gloves, socks, snacks, gift cards, toiletries and more to be given to people in need.
Submitted
At Blessed Trinity Academy, 25 fifth-graders assembled 'blessing bags' filled with hats, gloves, socks, snacks, gift cards, toiletries and more to be given to people in need.

Updated 2 hours ago

Blessed Trinity Academy fifth-graders took a break from holiday revelry to assist the less fortunate.

With parent Patricia Caplan's assistance, 25 students devoted time during their class Christmas party to assemble “blessing bags” filled with hats, gloves, socks, snacks, hand warmers, toiletries and gift cards that the students' families donated. Additionally, they colored and placed heart pictures containing uplifting messages inside.

“I thought this was a good project to give people hats and gloves and a chance to get a warm meal. It's nice to help people who need it,” said student Samuel McGowan.

Teacher Julie Mitchell said that she and her family distributed some of the bags to North Side-based Light of Life Rescue Mission; two other Blessed Trinity Academy families are donating the remaining bags to others experiencing homelessness.

“I think this is a great opportunity for students to realize that not everyone is as fortunate as they are. I hope this project teaches them to help others, even in simple ways like these bags. This wasn't a hard project, nor did it cost a lot of money, but it certainly will make a difference in someone's life,” said Mitchell.

Tribune-Review

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.