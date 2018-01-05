Blessed Trinity Academy students create 'blessing bags'
Updated 2 hours ago
Blessed Trinity Academy fifth-graders took a break from holiday revelry to assist the less fortunate.
With parent Patricia Caplan's assistance, 25 students devoted time during their class Christmas party to assemble “blessing bags” filled with hats, gloves, socks, snacks, hand warmers, toiletries and gift cards that the students' families donated. Additionally, they colored and placed heart pictures containing uplifting messages inside.
“I thought this was a good project to give people hats and gloves and a chance to get a warm meal. It's nice to help people who need it,” said student Samuel McGowan.
Teacher Julie Mitchell said that she and her family distributed some of the bags to North Side-based Light of Life Rescue Mission; two other Blessed Trinity Academy families are donating the remaining bags to others experiencing homelessness.
“I think this is a great opportunity for students to realize that not everyone is as fortunate as they are. I hope this project teaches them to help others, even in simple ways like these bags. This wasn't a hard project, nor did it cost a lot of money, but it certainly will make a difference in someone's life,” said Mitchell.
Tribune-Review