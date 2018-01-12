Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hampton/Shaler

Central Elementary incorporates pottery into reading assignment

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
Arie Vande-Geest helps art teacher Kelly Koble make a vase Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at Central Elementary. The project was inspired by the students’ reading of the book “Dave the Potter.” After reading the book as part of their library/media services classes, the students had the opportunity to try their hand at making some clay pottery in art class.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kelly Koble's third grade art students watch as she shapes a vase Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at Central Elementary. The project was inspired by the students’ reading of the book “Dave the Potter.” After reading the book as part of their library/media services classes, the students had the opportunity to try their hand at making some clay pottery in art class.
Meghan Armstrong helps art teacher Kelly Koble shape a vase Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at Central Elementary. The project was inspired by the students’ reading of the book “Dave the Potter.” After reading the book as part of their library/media services classes, the students had the opportunity to try their hand at making some clay pottery in art class.
At Central Elementary School, the pottery wheel project was inspired by the students' reading of the book “Dave the Potter.” After reading the book as part of their library/media services classes, the students had the opportunity to try their hand at making some clay pottery in art class. All of the “specials” teachers incorporated the book into their lessons for the week. The book is about an African American artist, poet and potter who lived in South Carolina in the 1800s.

